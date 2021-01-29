#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC appoints ex-Justice Jardeleza as 'friend of court' in anti-terrorism law petitions
This undated file photo shows retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza.
File photo

SC appoints ex-Justice Jardeleza as 'friend of court' in anti-terrorism law petitions

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has appointed retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza as amicus curiae  — to stand as “friend” of the tribunal  — in resolving the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

This was reached in an en banc session on Tuesday, January 26, but a copy of the notice was made public only on Friday.

Under the Rules of Court, the court may invite lawyers to appear as amici curiae to help in disposition of issues.

Jardeleza retired from the SC in September 2019 after serving the high court for five years. Prior to becoming an SC justice, Jardeleza was the solicitor general for two years.

In the same SC order, the tribunal said it resolved to “note without action” martial law-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza’s pleading to be allowed to appear as amicus curiae in resolving the petitions.

Citing his “experience on issues relevant to the instant cases,” Mendoza had also asked the SC to admit his comment calling for the dismissal of the petitions against the anti-terrorism law.

But at least two of the 37 petitioners blocked Mendoza’s move. Former SC Justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales pointed out that with a bid to junk the petitions, Mendoza is approaching not as “friend of court” but as “friend of the Respondents.”

Petitioners assisted by the Free Legal Assistance Group meanwhile said that while they acknowledge that Mendoza “has served for decades as solicitor general during the Marcos dictatorship and has extensive experience in defending repressive acts and policies,” this is not the experience that the SC is looking for in an amicus curiae.

READ: Carpio, Carpio-Morales move to block Martial Law solgen's plea to junk anti-terror law petitions

Solgen told: Explain Parlade’s post

Last Tuesday, the SC also resolved to order the Office of the Solicitor General to answer the manifestation and motion filed by the Carpios that brought to the court’s attention a military official’s post that they petitioners said amounts to “possible intimidation prior to oral arguments.”

The Carpios in particular cited a Facebook post by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, which the petitioners said is a “clear threat” to them and others who are seeking redress from the SC.

The military official ended the post with: “Very soon, blood debts will be settled. The long arm of the law will catch up on you, and your supporters.”

The SC gave Solicitor General Jose Calida 10 days from notice of the order to file their comment.

During last Tuesday’s en banc session, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was on leave for official business.

The SC will hold oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions on February 2.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW ESTELITO MENDOZA FRANCIS JARDELEZA JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel&rsquo;s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed...
Headlines
fbfb
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
14 hours ago
The coast guard's BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) located the Chinese ship at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting its maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress&rsquo;
‘ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress’
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The franchise issue of broadcast giant ABS-CBN is best left to the next Congress, the chair of the House legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbfb
Beijing to Biden: Containing China is mission impossible
Beijing to Biden: Containing China is mission impossible
11 hours ago
Any attempt to contain China is “mission impossible,” the country’s defense ministry warned the US yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over &lsquo;NPA list&rsquo;
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over ‘NPA list’
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has sacked the Armed Forces of the Philippines head for intelligence following an erroneous...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has joined the hunt for the people behind the entry of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19
Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health warned the public yesterday against taking the anti-inflammatory drug Colchicine to treat the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs bill on suspension of SSS premium hike
House OKs bill on suspension of SSS premium hike
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
A measure authorizing President Duterte to suspend the scheduled increases in Social Security System contribution rates this...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd denies massive dropouts over blended learning
DepEd denies massive dropouts over blended learning
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education has disputed claims that many students have dropped out in the middle of the school year due to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 Philippines firms land in Bloomberg&rsquo;s Gender-Equality Index
3 Philippines firms land in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Three Filipino-owned companies the Sy Group’s SM Investments Corp., the Consunji-led I Holdings Inc. and Semirara Mining...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with