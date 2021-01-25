#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Clear threat': Ex-SC justices seek Solgen comment on Parlade's social media post
This composite photo shows former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and retired Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, Boy Santos

(Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 9:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Petitioners against the controversial Anti-Terror Law on Monday sought before the Supreme Court for the solicitor general to explain a social media post by a military general tagging those contesting the legislation as having armed communist ties which they described as a "clear threat."

Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales led others in a petition asking Solicitor General Jose Calida if posts by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade should be considered an official communication from government.

Parlade, who has had a long record of blatantly tagging individuals and institutions as having ties with the CPP-NPA without proof, wrote in a Facebook post that "very soon, blood debts will be settled" addressing petitioners, and that "the long arm of the law will catch up on you and your supporters."

 

Such incident of "red-tagging" which had often resulted in dangers for those named, are no longer new coming from Parlade, who is the armed forces' commander for southern Luzon.

Recently, he had rehashed his unsubstantiated claim that 18 schools in Metro Manila are breeding grounds for the CPP-NPA, an allegation that universities rebuked. For this and many other documented cases, he is facing criminal and administrative charges before the Ombudsman.

And while Parlade did not name Carpio or Carpio Morales, he did mention lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc in Congress who are contesting as well as the legality of the anti-terror law.

"Petitioners believe this is a matter of serious concern that requires judicial remedy as the post, if indeed made by a state actor, construes the [anti-terror law] to be able to penalize the right to seek judicial relief before the Honorable Court," the petition read. "Designed to intimidate, the post also amounts to interference with the [court's] power to administer justice, as it is directed to the parties and their counsel days before the matter is heard."

Among those joining the petition are former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te, UP professor Jay Batongbacal, Dante Gatmaytan, Victoria Loanzon, Anthony Charlemagne Yu, Francisco Ashley Acedillo and Tierone James Santos.

Together, they asked the high court to direct Calida to turn in a written explanation before February 2, when oral arguments are set for the anti-terror law, "confirming whether or not the social media post" is an official government messaging, including the circumstances behind it and its intent.

"The post is a clear threat to Petitioners Carpio, Carpio Morales, et al. for seeking redress before the Honorable Court. Though some portions directly name specific persons, the post also groups together petitioners as part of "individuals, groups and organizations" who should be monitored for "opposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists," the petition added.

Enacted in July 2020, the anti-terror law is facing 37 petitions before the Supreme Court to strike it down as unconstitutional. The oral arguments were originally set on January 19, but had since been moved to February 2 after Calida said his staff had contracted the coronavirus.

Many groups have long contested the measure, even before it was signed into law, warning that its provisions and the vagueness of how it defines "terrorism," could be used to stifle dissent and run after government critics.

Since its enactment, two Aetas have already been charged for supposed violation of the measure, while only recently, the defense department ended its accord with state-run University of the Philippines after the CPP-NPA was named a terrorist group by the Anti-Terrorism Council which was created under the said law.

The oral arguments in February will see legal luminaries, eight lawyers in particular, including ex-solicitor general Jose Anselmo Cadiz and former law dean Chel Diokno, presenting their case in a bid for the court to strike down the highly contested legislation. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANTI-TERROR LAW ANTONIO CARPIO CONCHITA CARPIO MORALES JOSE CALIDA SOLICITOR GENERAL SUPREME COURT OF THE PHILIPPINES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 25, 2021 - 9:01pm

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.

A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas 

January 25, 2021 - 9:01pm

Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales urge the high court to confirm whether social media post attributed to "Antonio Parlade" is an official communication from the government. 

The petitioners ask the SC to direct the Office of the Solicitor General to write an explanation about the post advising the public to be "watchful of groups opposing the anti-terror law.

"Though some portions directly name specific persons, the Post also groups together petitioners as part of 'individuals, groups and organizations' who should be monitored for 'pposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists,'" the petition read.

January 15, 2021 - 4:25pm

The Supreme Court resets oral arguments on anti-terrorism law petitions to February 2, after Solicitor General Jose Calida said his assistant solicitor general and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. — Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

October 14, 2020 - 2:35pm

The Anti-Terrorism Council has aproved the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the Anti-Terrorism Law, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirms.

The implementing guidelines were crafted by a technical working group led by the DOJ, he also says.

"We will disseminate copies to the Congress and to law enforcement agencies as required under the law, and will publish the IRR online and in a newspaper of general circulation in the next few days," he says.

August 30, 2020 - 12:47pm

Desaparecidos, an organization made up of families of victims of enforced disappearances, is worried that more may go missing under the anti-terrrorism law.

"We fear that Duterte's terror law will enable State forces to resort to extraordinary measures such as abductions and enforced disappearances like what they did to my daughter to instill fear on its critics and activists as the government spins out of control because of the pandemic and the ailing economy," Erlinda Cadapan, Desaparecidos chairperson and mother of missing University of the Philippines student Sherlyn Cadapan, says in a statement.

She says that Section 29 of the Anti-Terrorism Act allows detention without charges for up to 24 days "practically opens up the option for State forces to resort to enforce disappearance rather than complying with legal requirements to detain suspects."

August 25, 2020 - 9:30am

The Free Legal Assistance Group, which represents senators and media practitioners in a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act, urges the Supreme Court to issue a temporart restraining order against the new law.

The group says the statement of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gilbert Gapay to regulate social media is "repression in broad daylight."

"At the very least, the foregoing statements of the AFP Chief of Staff confirm that the ATA is both so overbroad and vague that it is susceptible to being used for an unconstitutional end, that is a weapon against free speech and dissent," the motion read.

Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has apologized for a list it published over the weekend that incorrectly tagged University...
