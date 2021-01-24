#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 513,000
Travelers walk past a thermal camera upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020.
AFP/Romeo Gacad

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 513,000

(Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines Updated 4:31 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Sunday afternoon reported 1,949 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, bringing the number of total cases to 513,619.

Of the total, 27,765 or 5.4% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities.

DOH in its latest case bulletin also reported 53 new deaths, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 10,242.

A total of 475,612 have so far recovered—good for a 92.6% recovery rate—after the DOH also added 7,729 recoveries in Sunday's update.

Where most cases were reported

  • Davao City (GCQ): 99 new cases
  • Quezon City (GCQ): 98 new cases
  • Cavite (MGCQ): 74 new cases
  • Baguio City (MGCQ): 73 new cases
  • Leyte (MGCQ): 63 new cases

"Proper wearing of face masks and full-coverage face shields, the continued observation of physical distancing and hand washing and sanitizing are sure ways to avoid the spread of the UK variant or any other COVID-19 variant in the country," the DOH said for its message of the day.

What's new today?

  • The DOH at a press briefing Saturday disclosed that the new variant of the coronavirus may have been in the Philippines as early as December 10
  • While experts say it is premature to suggest the mutation first discovered in the United Kingdom is deadlier, evidence suggests it is more transmissible. 
  • At least 16 cases of the new coronavirus variant have already been recorded in the country. 
  • On Saturday, the health department recorded 1,797 COVID-19 infections. 
  • Malacañang has announced that travelers coming in from countries with confirmed cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants will be required to take a second test. 
  • Administration officials continue to defend the government's choice to purchase China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine for its national inoculation program amid mounting concerns about the vaccine’s price and efficacy. 

Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway
Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Why are they allergic to the police and the military? Are they hiding something?"
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte wants all Huey helicopters in the Philippine Air Force’s inventory to be decommissioned due to their...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
17 hours ago
Former US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been named acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific...
Headlines
fbfb
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health has given the go-signal to the Philippine Red Cross to use saliva samples in detecting the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
OFWs repatriated due to COVID-19 pandemic reach 416,000 &mdash; labor chief
OFWs repatriated due to COVID-19 pandemic reach 416,000 — labor chief
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
The number of overseas Filipino workers repatriated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has reached 416,000 to date, the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Two minors were among the 16 new cases of the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, mostly in...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The top official of the University of the Philippines condemned the military’s recent allegations that some colleges...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
After the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed children 10 years old and above...
Headlines
fbfb
Vegetable prices slowly going down
Vegetable prices slowly going down
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is continuously bringing vegetables to Metro Manila to stabilize the prices of basic commo...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with