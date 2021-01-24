COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 513,000

MANILA, Philippines Updated 4:31 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Sunday afternoon reported 1,949 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, bringing the number of total cases to 513,619.

Of the total, 27,765 or 5.4% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities.

DOH in its latest case bulletin also reported 53 new deaths, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 10,242.

A total of 475,612 have so far recovered—good for a 92.6% recovery rate—after the DOH also added 7,729 recoveries in Sunday's update.

Where most cases were reported

Davao City (GCQ): 99 new cases

Quezon City (GCQ): 98 new cases

Cavite (MGCQ): 74 new cases

Baguio City (MGCQ): 73 new cases

Leyte (MGCQ): 63 new cases

"Proper wearing of face masks and full-coverage face shields, the continued observation of physical distancing and hand washing and sanitizing are sure ways to avoid the spread of the UK variant or any other COVID-19 variant in the country," the DOH said for its message of the day.

What's new today?

The DOH at a press briefing Saturday disclosed that the new variant of the coronavirus may have been in the Philippines as early as December 10.

While experts say it is premature to suggest the mutation first discovered in the United Kingdom is deadlier, evidence suggests it is more transmissible.

At least 16 cases of the new coronavirus variant have already been recorded in the country.

On Saturday, the health department recorded 1,797 COVID-19 infections.

Malacañang has announced that travelers coming in from countries with confirmed cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants will be required to take a second test.

Administration officials continue to defend the government's choice to purchase China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine for its national inoculation program amid mounting concerns about the vaccine’s price and efficacy.

— Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio