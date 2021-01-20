DOH: 11 who had contact with Filipino with new variant test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven people who came in contact with the country’s first confirmed case of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Out of the 213 close contacts and people on the same flight as the 29-year-old real estate agent, 11 tested positive, including his girlfriend — who accompanied him in Dubai, United Arab Emirates — and his mother, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

The girlfriend of the index case initially tested negative for the virus upon arrival. The two flew to Dubai on December 27 and returned to Manila on January 7.

Vergeire said the cycle threshold (CT) value of the sample of the index case’s mother is more than 30, which means it has a low viral load.

Their swab samples were sent to the Philippine Genome Center to check the for the presence of B117 SARS-CoV-2 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

People on the same flight

The DOH also confirmed that eight persons who were on the same flight as the patient also tested positive. The swab samples taken from them had been also sent to the PGC.

Another close contact of the real estate agent was found positive for the virus. But Vergeire said the person was a recovering patient already.

“We all know the remnants of the virus can stay and can still be detected after eight weeks,” she said.

A hundred and fifty-three of the 159 passengers on board Emirates EK332 are now in isolation.

Vergeire also said that of the 213 contacts of the index case, six have yet to be located by authorities. The department earlier warned that the contacts of the real estate agent may face fines or imprisonment if they fail to cooperate.

The country’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the UK is in stable condition.

Preliminary estimates find the B117 variant between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. But there is no evidence that the variant is more deadly than others.

Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew. — Gaea Katreena Cabico