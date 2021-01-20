#VACCINEWATCHPH
New DOJ undersecretary appointed
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang has appointed a new undersecretary to the Department of Justice, months after the sudden resignation of Markk Perete in October 2020.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said lawyer Jon Paulo Salvahan has been appointed to the undersecretary spot vacated by Perete.

Prior to his designation to the DOJ, Salvahan was part of the Medialdea, Bello and Suarez law firm which was founded by Guevarra and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

According to his profile on the firm’s website, Salvahan is a senior associate. During this stint, Salvahan practiced general law with emphasis on litigation, and labor and election laws.

He also briefly served as the legal consultant of the Taguig City legal office from February to April 2011.

Salvahan graduated from the Ateneo Law School in 2010 and obtained his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of the Philippines Manila.

Guevarra said they have yet to determine which tasks Salvahan will handle. “We’ll review the distribution of areas of responsibility [as soon as possible,” the DOJ chief said.

Perete was spokesperson of the department. He also took part in the “Task Force PhilHealth” and the Administrative Order 35 task force that investigates politically-motivated killings, including the murder of peace consultant Randall Echanis and rights worker Zara Alvarez.

The justice department is also leading the inter-agency panel reviewing drug war operations that resulted in deaths and the high-profile corruption investigation into the entire government.

Guevarra meanwhile said Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar will continue serving as the department spokesperson.

