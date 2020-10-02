Guevarra confirms Perete's resignation, asks for respect for privacy

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra asked the public to respect the privacy of his Undersecretary Markk Perete who quit his post in a sudden announcement on Thursday.

Perete, DOJ’s undersecretary for immigration and spokesperson, announced that he is resigning from his post effective on Thursday. Perete told media covering the justice beat first before he could inform Guevarra of his decision.

“As a presidential appointee, Perete tendered his resignation to the president today (October 1),” Guevarra told reporters on Thursday night.

He added that Perete had explained to him why he is leaving his post at the DOJ before the latter submitted his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As these reasons were very personal, the least we could do for him is to respect his privacy and wish him well,” Guevarra also said.

Perete said he resigned due to “serious” and “very personal” reasons but did not expound further. He told reporters: “I would have liked to continue under Secretary Guevarra’s leadership but it would be a disservice to do so at this time."

During his stint at the DOJ, Perete took part in the “Task Force PhilHealth” and the Administrative Order 35 task force that investigates politically-motivated killings, including the murder of peace consultant Randall Echanis and rights worker Zara Alvarez.

The justice department is also leading the inter-agency panel reviewing drug war operations that resulted in deaths, and a report is due to be released next month.

The DOJ has yet to announce who will take Perete’s post.