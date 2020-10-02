#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Guevarra confirms Perete's resignation, asks for respect for privacy
This file photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
File photo
Guevarra confirms Perete's resignation, asks for respect for privacy
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra asked the public to respect the privacy of his Undersecretary Markk Perete who quit his post in a sudden announcement on Thursday.

Perete, DOJ’s undersecretary for immigration and spokesperson, announced that he is resigning from his post effective on Thursday. Perete told media covering the justice beat first before he could inform Guevarra of his decision.

“As a presidential appointee, Perete tendered his resignation to the president today (October 1),” Guevarra told reporters on Thursday night.

He added that Perete had explained to him why he is leaving his post at the DOJ before the latter submitted his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As these reasons were very personal, the least we could do for him is to respect his privacy and wish him well,” Guevarra also said.

Perete said he resigned due to “serious” and “very personal” reasons but did not expound further. He told reporters: “I would have liked to continue under Secretary Guevarra’s leadership but it would be a disservice to do so at this time."

During his stint at the DOJ, Perete took part in the “Task Force PhilHealth” and the Administrative Order 35 task force that investigates politically-motivated killings, including the murder of peace consultant Randall Echanis and rights worker Zara Alvarez.

The justice department is also leading the inter-agency panel reviewing drug war operations that resulted in deaths, and a report is due to be released next month.

The DOJ has yet to announce who will take Perete’s post.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MARKK PERETE MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: The GCTA controversy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
A year after the measure meant to shorten prison time for inmates who show good behavior, the Good and Conduct and Time Allowance...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Cayetano: Pass 2021 budget
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
It’s time to focus on the passage of the P4.5- trillion budget for next year, with the leadership issue in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Sell properties in Metro Manila, not those in Japan – Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Instead of selling Philippine properties in Japan, five houses owned by the Social Security System in exclusive Urdaneta Village...
Headlines
fbfb
Budget being held hostage – Velasco
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Incoming speaker Lord Allan Velasco has accused incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano of holding the 2021 national budget...
Headlines
fbfb
US use of Philippines code over Yellow Sea questioned
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said US counterparts should explain the alleged use of a Philippine-assigned...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LGUs asked to consider increased dine-in operations
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will ask local government units to determine the extent of increase in operating capacity...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors eye cancellation of Christmas parties
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Mayors in the National Capital Region are eyeing to cancel Christmas parties in local government offices for this year as...
Headlines
fbfb
Pocket-sized urban gardens make a difference during pandemic
By Argie Aguja | 10 hours ago
Weeks into the quarantine, urban poor communities in Quezon City resolved to turn vacant spaces into food gardens. A few short...
Headlines
fbfb
Unemployment rate down to 10% by yearend – DOLE
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Unemployment in the country is predicted to ease to a rate of about 10 percent at the end of the year, the Department of Labor...
Headlines
fbfb
Canada approves P68 million for Philippines education program
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Canada has approved C$1.9 million (about P68 million) for the implementation of the “1001 Nights Civic and Peace Education...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with