#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOJ Usec Perete quits post
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed lawyer Markk Perete to the Department of Justice in July 2018.
Philippine News Agency
DOJ Usec Perete quits post
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 8:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete announced he is resigning from the department, early Thursday morning.

“After much thought, I have decided to submit my resignation from the DOJ effective today due to serious reasons,” he told reporters in a message, sent 5:40 a.m.

Perete declined to divulge more about his reasons for quitting. “This decision and the reason for it are very personal,” he said.

“I would have liked to continue under Secretary [Menardo] Guevarra’s leadership but it would be a disservice to do so at this time,” Perete added.

He said he would inform Guevarra of his decision on Thursday.

Perete’s role at DOJ

Perete was mainly DOJ’s undersecretary for immigration. Guevarra appointed him as spokesperson for the department in October 2018, and he started this additional role in November 2018.

Perete is also part of the Administrative Order 35 task force, a special investigative team that looks into politically-motivated killings. The panel is currently conducting a probe into the killings of peace consultant Randy Echanis and rights worker Sara Alvarez.

In the past month, he was part of “Task Force PhilHealth,” the DOJ-led inter-agency panel that investigated the state insurer.

The DOJ is heading the investigation into anti-drug operations that resulted in deaths, Guevarra told the United Nations Human Rights Council in June. The panel is due to release a report in November.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Perete to his post at the DOJ on July 2018.

Prior to his stint at the DOJ, Perete worked as legal counsel to a private company and taught law subjects. He also served as a technical assistant with a rank of assistant secretary for legal affairs at the Office of the President.

Guevarra served as OP’s Deputy Executive for Legal Affairs before he was designated as DOJ chief in April 2018.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MARKK PERETE MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will the struggle at the 'House of the People' affect our daily lives?
18 hours ago
"If there is a change of leadership in the committees, there could be a delay of a few months. But, right now, they are just...
Headlines
fbfb
SC moves forward on poll protest, orders comment on Marcos' bid for nullification of Mindanao elections
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has moved forward on former Sen. Bongbong Marcos’ poll...
Headlines
fbfb
'Manila Bay Sands' a costly effort that won't solve Manila Bay's problems — marine scientists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
The addition of crushed dolomite rocks "cannot serve to anchor the loss of beach sand nor serve as replacement for eroded...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte UN speech opens more discussions on sea row’
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte’s speech before the United Nations General Assembly has opened more discussions with all parties in...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's UN speech opens more discussions with South China Sea stakeholders
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's speech before the United Nations General Assembly has opened more discussions with all stakeholders...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House votes to keep Cayetano as speaker
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is keeping his post after the House plenary decided in session yesterday to reject his offer to...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP asks Facebook for list of fake accounts
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has asked Facebook for a list of fake accounts supposedly managed by the PNP, which the social...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte now hands off on House vote
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Learning that the House plenary voted overwhelmingly in favor of keeping Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in his post despite a...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force eyes reorganization for PhilHealth
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who headed Task Force PhilHealth that investigated anomalies in the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Fewer Metro Manila adults practice anti-COVID-19 measures – SWS
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Fewer adult residents in Metro Manila have followed safety measures against COVID-19 in the past two months, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with