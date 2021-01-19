#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 504,084 with 1,357 new cases
An electronic billboard in Pasay City reminds the public to wear face masks on January 18, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 504,084 with 1,357 new cases

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 504,084 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,357 new infections.

The decrease in the additional cases is attributed to the “increased number of non-operating laboratories during the weekend,” the DOH said. 

“The DOH remains vigilant in monitoring the testing situation to look for manifestations of the anticipated post-holiday surge,” it said. 

 

 

Recoveries increased to 466,249 after 324 patients recovered from the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 9,978 with 69 additional fatalities.

Active cases or the people undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 27,857 or 5.5% of the total infected.

Where most cases were reported

  • Davao City (general community quarantine) – 130
  • Rizal (modified GCQ) – 71
  • Quezon City (GCQ) – 66
  • Pampanga (MGCQ) – 54
  • Benguet (MGCQ) – 52

What’s new today?

  • Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has secured approval to hold clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines, the Food and Drug Administration said. The local regulator earlier cleared Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and Clover Biopharmaceuticals for clinical trials in the country.
  • FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the pledge of Beijing to donate 500,000 COVID-19 shots will not pressure the agency to approve the emergency use applications of Chinese drugmakers. “The FDA will not issue and EUA until the process is completely finished.”
  • In defending the government’s controversial deal with Sinovac, President Rodrigo Duterte brought up the deaths of some elderly patients in Norway after receiving Pfizer’s shots. But Norway said no link had been established between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and post-vaccination deaths in the country.

with report from Xave Gregorio

