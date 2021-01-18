Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 502,000 after the Department of Health reported another big jump in the number of additional cases Monday.
The DOH reported 2,163 new cases, bringing confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 502,736, the second highest in Southeast Asia. This was the biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since November 8, when the country had 2,442 additional infections.
The department also announced that only two more patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 465,988.
Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19-related deaths were logged, raising the fatality count to 9,909.
Excluding recoveries and deaths, active cases stood at 26,839 or 5.3% of the cumulative cases.
Where most cases were reported
- Davao City – 134
- Cagayan – 100
- Quezon City – 99
- Leyte – 93
- Cavite – 75
What’s new today?
- The House committee on health is conducting a hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said authorities are considering conducting house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable and high-risk citizens.
- Sinovac Biotech General Manager Helen Yang said the Chinese firm provided “very good pricing” of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines as varying prices of its jab raise concern among Filipinos.
- The DOH said the emergency use authorization granted by the country’s Food and Drug Administration to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine stays as authorities wait for a report from the American drugmaker on the deaths of elderly people in Norway.
- The department also said it is looking at tapping pharmacists and midwives to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the government’s vaccination drive.
