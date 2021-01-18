Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 502,000 after the Department of Health reported another big jump in the number of additional cases Monday.

The DOH reported 2,163 new cases, bringing confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 502,736, the second highest in Southeast Asia. This was the biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since November 8, when the country had 2,442 additional infections.

The department also announced that only two more patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 465,988.

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19-related deaths were logged, raising the fatality count to 9,909.

Excluding recoveries and deaths, active cases stood at 26,839 or 5.3% of the cumulative cases.

Where most cases were reported

Davao City – 134

Cagayan – 100

Quezon City – 99

Leyte – 93

Cavite – 75

What’s new today?