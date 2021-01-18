#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
A commuter wears mask and face shield as while waiting for public utility vehicles along Taft Avenue in Manila on January 14, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 502,000 after the Department of Health reported another big jump in the number of additional cases Monday.

The DOH reported 2,163 new cases, bringing confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 502,736, the second highest in Southeast Asia. This was the biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since November 8, when the country had 2,442 additional infections.

 

 

The department also announced that only two more patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 465,988.

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19-related deaths were logged, raising the fatality count to 9,909.

Excluding recoveries and deaths, active cases stood at 26,839 or 5.3% of the cumulative cases.

Where most cases were reported

  • Davao City – 134
  • Cagayan – 100
  • Quezon City – 99
  • Leyte – 93
  • Cavite – 75

What’s new today?

  • The House committee on health is conducting a hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said authorities are considering conducting house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable and high-risk citizens.
  • Sinovac Biotech General Manager Helen Yang said the Chinese firm provided “very good pricing” of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines as varying prices of its jab raise concern among Filipinos.
  • The DOH said the emergency use authorization granted by the country’s Food and Drug Administration to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine stays as authorities wait for a report from the American drugmaker on the deaths of elderly people in Norway.
  • The department also said it is looking at tapping pharmacists and midwives to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the government’s vaccination drive.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its forensic examination on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible from China as Beijing claimed that its vaccines hold a “stronger”...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 &mdash; health official
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 — health official
6 hours ago
Australia's border has been largely closed to overseas visitors since March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19, with a limited...
Headlines
fbfb
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Ports tycoon Enrique Razon is spearheading efforts to bring in Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
Presidency not for women? That&rsquo;s dad&rsquo;s opinion, says Sara
Presidency not for women? That’s dad’s opinion, says Sara
By Edith Regalado | 2 days ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday brushed aside the comments of her father, President Duterte, that the presidency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020
Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020
45 minutes ago
The Bureau of Immigration has stopped more than 11,700 Filipino passengers from leaving the country as part of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Pfizer is the only pharmaceutical firm that has so far obtained an EUA from the local FDA for its vaccine, which has an efficacy...
Headlines
fbfb
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
At the time, Recto was quoted as saying at one of the company's protracted hearings: "With the present situation of ABS-CBN,...
Headlines
fbfb
Refuting own officials, Palace says Sinovac purchase already a 'done deal'
Refuting own officials, Palace says Sinovac purchase already a 'done deal'
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Palace on Monday said the purchase for 25 million doses of China's Sinovac is already final, remarks in contrast to what officials...
Headlines
fbfb
'Up to the jab?' DOH may tap pharmacists, midwives for COVID-19 vaccination drive
'Up to the jab?' DOH may tap pharmacists, midwives for COVID-19 vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government’s immunization program requires...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with