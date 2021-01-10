#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH adds 1,906 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 487,000
The government also mandates the 10-day isolation for suspected, probable and confirmed cases, under the guidelines for COVID-19 strategy adopted by the IATF in Resolution No. 83 signed on Thursday.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH adds 1,906 coronavirus cases as tally breaches 487,000
(Philstar.com) - January 10, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:13 p.m.) — The country's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caseload hit 487,690 Sunday after the Department of Health logged another 1,906 infections.

According to the DOH's latest case bulletin issued that afternoon, the total number of recoveries now stands at 458,198 after another 8,592 patients were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus, good for a 94.0% recovery rate.

However, the death toll linked to the pathogen rose to 9,405 after another 8 deaths were recorded.

Among the total cases, exactly 20,087 — or 4.1% of the total cases — are marked as active cases, referring to patients who are still recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities.

Daily cases are again numbering in the thousands after a brief dip over the holiday season. The day before, the DOH recorded 1,952 more cases.

Where new cases were highest

  • Quezon City: 121 new cases
  • Benguet: 84 new cases
  • Davao City: 82 new cases
  • Cavite: 79 new cases
  • Bulacan: 75 new cases

"With the end of the celebration of the Translacion of the Black Nazarene, let us remember our responsibility to each other. For those who physically attended at Quiapo, visit [this link] for important reminders about your health," DOH said for its message of the day.

The health department in its latest update added that 6.4% of all tests processed, or 1,155 of 18,037 turned out positive. Of which, some 88.8% were mild and asymptomatic cases, while 6.8% were critical and 3.7% were severe.

Over nine months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing the spread of the pandemic, recording thousands of cases per day. 

Globally, over 90 million coronavirus infections have been recorded since the pathogen's emergence, leading to almost 1.9 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. 

It has been 299 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over Metro Manila. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
