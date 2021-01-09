#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 485,000 with 1,952 new infections
Photo taken on Jan 9, 2020, shows devotees standing outside Quiapo Church during the first fiesta mass, signaling the start of Traslacion 2021.
Released/Manila Public Information Office
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 485,000 with 1,952 new infections
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:15 p.m.) — The health department on Saturday tallied 1,952 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the national caseload to 485,797.

This marks the highest number of new coronavirus cases logged by the agency in over three weeks and is the highest daily tally of 2021 thus far. 

Of the total infections logged by the DOH, it has marked 26,784 or 5.5% as active.

Recoveries rose to 449,615 after 291 more people were reported to have beat the virus.

But another 34 fatalities were also registered by the department, raising the death toll to a grim 93,398.

Where new cases were highest

  • Davao City - 143
  • Quezon City - 98
  • Rizal - 80
  • Cavite - 77 
  • Bulacan - 74

What's new today?

Travelers from Austria are the latest to join the long list of foreign passengers barred by the Duterte administration from entering the country in a bid to keep out a variant of coronavirus that experts have found to be at least 50% more contagious than the original. The variant first emerged in the United Kingdom but has since spread to numerous countries across the globe. 

Here is the full list of territories included in the travel ban:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong SAR
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • The Netherlands
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

A measure filed in the House of Representatives seeks to allow private companies to procure coronavirus vaccines for employees and their families.

House Resolution 1453, filed by Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City), invokes the "right of health" of Filipinos under the 1987 Constitution, calling on the government to allow the private procurement of vaccines to "attain the goal of herd immunity."

Rodriguez also filed a companion measure, House Bill 8301, that would exempt vaccines purchased by the private sector for workers and dependents from import duties, value-added tax, excise tax and other fees.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio, Gaea Katreena Cabico and The STAR/Christina Mendez

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
3 days ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar richest in Philippines – Bloomberg
16 hours ago
Real estate tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., a former senator and House speaker, emerged as the country’s richest in the latest...
Headlines
fbfb
Pag-asa, eagle of hope, dies at 28
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Philippine Eagle Pag-asa is dead.
Headlines
fbfb
NBI assistance in Dacera case now a parallel probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
(Updated 6:35 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate and parallel probe into the death of Christine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes Romualdez as admin’s VP bet in 2022
By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
A year and a half until the next elections, President Duterte has expressed his desire to recruit House Majority Leader Martin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Spike in COVID-19 cases feared as thousands flock Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast
53 minutes ago
Experts fear that a spike in COVID-19 cases would happen as thousands of devotees flocked Quiapo in the city of Manila for...
Headlines
fbfb
The process of charter change, explained
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
What is charter change, anyway? And why should we care about the whole process?
Headlines
fbfb
Some 400,000 devotees seen at Quiapo for Traslacion 2021 — Manila police
5 hours ago
(Update 2 3:53 p.m.) Throngs of devotees poured into the Quiapo area for Traslacion 2021 despite the pandemic and...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban on Austrian travelers
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The Office of the President has banned the entry to the Philippines of foreign travelers coming from Austria or who have been...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate set to hold caucus on Cha-cha
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators will hold a caucus soon to chart their next move on proposals for Congress to convene into a constituent assembly...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with