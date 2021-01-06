What you need to know about Traslacion 2021: Road closures, activities for devotees

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement on Wednesday announced that several roads will be closed in the nation’s capital starting Friday in light of the commemoration of the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene or the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno.

Every January 9, devotees of the Black Nazarene hold a grand procession called “traslacion” to commemorate the transfer of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo in 1767.

January 9 is not the feast of the Black Nazarene as it is celebrated every Good Friday.

2021 Black Nazarene commemoration activities

This year, the massive procession of the Black Nazarene that usually takes place from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica or the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church has been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand procession usually draws millions of devotees and religious attendees.

Quiapo Church also canceled the traditional kissing of the image of the Black Nazarene or the “pahalik” and announced that it will be replaced by “pagpugay”

The image will be on display for the “pagpupugay” (tribute) and “pagtanaw” or viewing of the image.

Aside from these, the image of the Black Nazarene will be brought to various establishments and local churches to reach more devotees.

The image of the Black Nazarene visited Hospicio de San Jose, Antipolo Cathedral December 30 to 31, San Lazaro Hospital on January 1; Manila Cathedral and Shrine of Padre Pio, Sto. Tomas, Batangas on January 2; Greenbelt Chapel, Makati City and – San Vicente Ferrer Parish, Biñan, Laguna on January 3; Manila City Hall and San Roque Parish or Porta Vaga, Cavite City on January 4 as well as Bureau of Fire Protection National Headquarters in Quezon City and San Isidro Parish, Las Piñas City on January 5.

Here are the remaining schedules of the visit of the image of the Black Nazarene:

Jan. 6 – Manila Police District Headquarters and Sto. Nino Parish, Signal Village, Taguig City

Jan. 7 – Barangay 394, Manila and Baclaran Church

Jan. 8 – NCS-BEC’s Community, Sto. Domingo Shrine, Quezon City

'Stay home'

Msgr. Hernando Coronel, rector and parish priest of Quiapo Church urged the devotees to commemorate the Black Nazarene at their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re just asking you to pray inside your homes, stay at home, pray together with your families we will be able to get the grace,” he was quoted as saying an article on the Radio Veritas website.

Mass and contact tracing

To accommodate more devotees, 15 masses will be held in Quiapo Church on January 9.

Quiapo Church is allowed 30% maximum capacity since it is under the general community quarantine, but Fr. Douglas Badong in a radio interview said he wants to expand the church’s maximum capacity to 50%.

"Sana po ma-consider lang na mapayagan kahit 50% para mas marami ang ma-accommodate sa loob ng simbahan at tinititiyak naman namin na mayroong social distancing sa loob," Badong told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Coronel earlier advised the public who plan on going to Quiapo Church to follow the health and safety protocols.

“To devotees, whom we cannot stop from going to Quiapo church, let’s follow! We should always wear face mask, face shield, bring alcohol and practice physical distancing,” the priest said.

In its social media account, Quiapo Church announced that devotees can register online for the contract tracing for Traslacion 2021. This can be used when visiting Quiapo Church, Archdiocesan Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament or the Sta. Cruz Church and Minor Basilica of San Sebastian or the San Sebastian Church.

CONTACT TRACING for #Traslacion2021

• Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church)

• Archdiocesan Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament (Sta. Cruz Church)

• Minor Basilica of San Sebastian (San Sebastian Church)



1. SCAN QR CODE

2. FILL-UP FORM

3. SUBMIT



Road closures, re-routings

Meanwhile, as devotees are expected to flock Quiapo Church in Manila, here are the road closures, parking plans, and road re-routings in Manila starting January 8, Friday:

Road closures - Jan. 8, 2021, 10 p.m. onwards

Southbound lane of Quezon Blvd. (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Carlos Palanca St.

Northbound Lane of Quezon Blvd from Carlos Palanca St. to Fugoso St.

Westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to A Mendoza St.

Stretch of Evangelista St. from P Paterno St. to Recto Ave.

Stretch of Palanca St. from Carriedo/Plaza Lacson to P Casal St.

Re-routing of vehicles

Vehicles going to southbound lane of Quezon Blvd from A. Mendoza: turn right to Fugoso St. then left to Rizal Avenue.

Vehicles going to southbound lane of España Blvd: turn left to Nicanor Reyes St., or turn right to P. Campa St., then left to A. Mendoza St., then right to Fugoso St.

Vehicles coming from McArthur Bridge intending to utilize Palanca St shall go straight to Rizal Ave. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Ayala Bridge intending to utilize Palanca St. shall go straight to P. Casal St. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from P. Burgos Ave. intending to utilize Quezon Bridge shall go straight to McArthur Bridge or Jones Bridge to point of destination.

Road closures - Jan. 9, 2021, 12 midnight onwards

Stretch of Ronquillo St. from Rizal Ave. to Plaza Sta. Cruz

Stretch of Bustos St. from Plaza Sta Cruz to Rizal Ave.

Re-routing of vehicles