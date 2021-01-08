Why China is not in Philippines travel restriction list

MANILA, Philippines — China and other territories not yet verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) for cases of the new variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 remain excluded from travel restrictions to the Philippines, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the government will not include countries in the Philippines’ travel watchlist “if it’s not yet reported or confirmed by the international agencies” like the WHO.

“We only know (the cases in some countries) from media reports, so we need to wait for confirmation; and once there is confirmation, they will be included in the list,” Roque said in Filipino.

Last Wednesday, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan and Brazil were included in the Philippines’ list of countries and jurisdictions subject to travel restrictions effective today until Jan. 15.

Upon the joint recommendation of the Departments of Health (DOH) and of Foreign Affairs (DFA), foreign passengers coming from or who have been to Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan and Brazil within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines, shall be prohibited from entering the country during the period.

Officials said this move is part of efforts to prevent, if not delay, the entry of the new variant of COVID-19 into the country.

There are now 27 countries and territories included in the Philippines’ travel restriction list.

Earlier placed in this list were Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

For its part, the DFA renewed its call for travelers from abroad to reconsider their plans to visit the Philippines and, perhaps, postpone their trips until after the end of the travel restrictions.

In particular, the DFA reiterated that all overseas Filipinos should be reminded of the limited quarantine facilities in place.

Those entering the Philippines from the affected countries and jurisdiction are also reminded that they will be required to undergo and complete strict mandatory 14-day quarantine at a DOH-approved facility, regardless of negative RT-PCR result. – With Pia Lee-Brago

For the period of restrictions until Jan. 15, foreign nationals who have directly come from or who have entered the concerned countries and jurisdiction within the last 14 days from date of arrival in the Philippines will temporarily be restricted from entering the Philippines.

This applies notwithstanding previous visa status, past Inter-Agency Task Force approval of exemptions and relation to Filipino citizens, the DFA said.

As this developed, Roque remained optimistic that there won’t be a surge in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He noted a decline in the number of new cases approaching the holidays and a plateauing out on Dec. 24, but also a spike after Christmas Day particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“So, I think that is start of surge but we remain confident, with God’s grace... We will be able to determine (the statistics) 14 days after December 25 if there will be a surge in cases or none,” Roque said.

Asked whether there will be a change in the classification of Metro Manila by February, Roque said the decision will be based on the number of cases and health care capacity regardless if there will be any reported case of the new variant in the country.

Meanwhile, chief presidential legal adviser Salvador Panelo took a jab at Sen. Francis Pangilinan for criticizing the administration over its supposed delayed response in dealing with the new COVID-19 variant.

“The government is not complacent like what you have been saying,” Panelo said, pointing out that President Duterte immediately called for a special meeting to address the matter and issue travel restrictions.

Panelo said Duterte’s critics have refused to see that the Chief Executive has been working doubly hard to address the pandemic, contrary to their claims. – Pia Lee-Brago