Migrant Filipinos with COVID-19 hit 13,001, DFA says

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos who have contracted novel coronavirus overseas climbed to 13,001 on Wednesday night after the Department of Foreign Affairs logged five new infections in its latest tally.

Of the total number of recorded cases, 3,621 are marked by the DFA as active or still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the department marked 8,446 migrant Filipinos as recovered or discharged from the hospital after adding 16 new entries.

The death toll remained at 934 with no new fatalities recorded on Wednesday.

Filipinos spread out across 84 countries and territories have contracted the disease according to the DFA.

Migrants in the Middle East continue to account for most of the cases recorded by the agency with 7,712. The region is trailed by the Asia Pacific with 2,708, Europe with 1,794 and the Americas with 787.

As of this writing, the Philippines has placed a travel ban on 27 countries that have recorded cases of a new COVID-19 variant that experts have found to be at least 50% more contagious than the original. The COVID-19 task force on Tuesday said Filipinos travelling from these countries, or who were in the same countries with the last two-week period, "shall undergo strict observation of absolute fourteen (14) day facility-based quarantine period save for highly exceptional and/or medical reasons upon the determination of the Department of Health."

In the Philippines, coronavirus cases have topped 480,000 and a total of 9,347 deaths have been recorded. The DOH has repeatedly maintained that the new COVID-19 variant, which emerged in the United Kingdom and is spreading across the globe, has not yet been detected in the country.