COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb past 479,000 with 937 new infections
Commuters queue for a ride at an EDSA-Carousel bus stop near Main Avenue along EDSA in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of the resumption of work for 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb past 479,000 with 937 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported that 937 more people got infected with COVID-19, pushing the country’s caseload to 479,693 Tuesday.

The latest figures showed that of the total cases, 21,997 or 4.6% are active.

Davao City registered the highest number of new cases with 85. It was followed by Isabela with 54, Agusan del Sur with 48, Pampanga with 48 and Misamis Occidental with 43.

The DOH again attributed the relatively low number of additional cases to the decrease in the number of people who sought COVID-19 testing over the holidays. 

At least 448,375 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the DOH recorded 114 more recoveries. COVID-19 survivors accounted for 93.5% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll hit 9,321 with 58 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness

Tuesday’s tally did not include data from nine testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The Department of Health said it can only be determined whether there was a surge in COVID-19 cases by mid-January as more testing laboratories resume their operations after the holiday break.

Metro Manila, Santiago City, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Lanao del Sur, Davao City and Davao del Norte would remain under general community quarantine until the end of the month.

COVID-19 cases worldwide have surpassed 85.6 million, with over 1.85 million deaths.

