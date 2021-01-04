Sotto files bill pushing for renewed ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Months after a House panel voted to kill the franchise application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp., the higher chamber of Congress has taken it upon itself to secure one for the embattled media network, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III filing a Senate bill to grant ABS-CBN a fresh legislative franchise to operate.
In filing Senate Bill No. 1967, Sotto wrote: "News, current events and programs can be shown and aired in real time that makes the viewers feel more updated and in the know - regardless of their location - and actions can be made quickly when important news is broadcasted."
To recall, 70 lawmakers voted to approve the recommendation by the House committee on legislative franchises to deny the company a fresh franchise for the next 25 years, despite no cases being proven against the company. Numerous government agencies also threw their support behind ABS-CBN, saying it complied with labor, tax, and immigration rules.
READ: House panel denies ABS-CBN franchise
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he has an ax to grind with critical media. Both Duterte and then-House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano have said they have personal grievances with it, with the former once saying that if it were up to him, the company's franchise would not be renewed.
When three typhoons struck the country in as many weeks towards the end of 2020, critics pointed to the widened information gap in far-flung areas caused by the shutdown of the company's regional bureaus. Vice President Leni Robredo said that local governments in the most affected areas were "blindsided" by the lack of information.
"ABS-CBN's wide reach to Filipinos, alongside with the undeniable advantages of broadcast media relative to mass communication, definitely calls for the immediate renewal of the network's franchise," Sotto also said.
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. is returning to free TV starting Saturday after striking a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.
The network announces that "some entertainment shows and movies" it produces will be aired in the "rebranded" A2Z channel 11, formerly Zoe TV, the free TV channel of Jesus Is Lord Church led and founded by Eddie Villanueva.
"A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces," the network says.
Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III tenders his resignation as chairman emeritus and director of ABS-CBN Corporation due to personal reasons.
Lopez also steps down as director of ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation, Sky Vision Corporation, Sky Cable Corporation, First Philippine Holdings Corporation, First Gen Corporation and Rockwell Land Corporation.
"He expressed his appreciation for the trust of the stockholders as well as to his co-directors and senior management for the privilege of having served with them over the years," ABS CBN Head of Corporate Communications Kane Errol Choa says in a statement.
A group of teachers denounces anew the shutting down of ABS-CBN network, with its education platform—Knowledge Channel—just like what ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. did 48 years ago.
"In the spirit of upholding press freedom and the people's right to information, and the media's burgeoning role in education amid the pandemic, ACT supports the Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. in its bid to extend its services and resources to the Department of Education as the public education system shifts to remote learning in response to the pandemic," says the Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines in a statement.
The National Telecommunications Commission recalls the frequencies assigned to broadcast giant ABS-CBN following the non-renewal of its legislative franchise.
In its decision released Thursday, the NTC points out that ABS-CBN does not have a valid franchise to continue operating television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide.
"Indubitably, the denial of Respondent's franchise renewal application in Congress, coupled with the denial of Respondent's Petition by the Supreme Court, lead to no other conclusion except that Respondent had already lost the privilege of installing, operating, and maintaining radio broadcasting stations in the country," the NTC says.
