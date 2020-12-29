#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SWS: 91% of Pinoys hopeful for new year, the lowest since 2009
This photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows a mother washing her laundry outside her home along the river in Manila.
AFP/Maria Tan, file
SWS: 91% of Pinoys hopeful for new year, the lowest since 2009
(Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The lowest number of Filipinos are entering the New Year with joy since 2009, while significantly more households will be entering it with fear, new survey results suggest. 

In its latest survey results, a report of which was published Tuesday afternoon, the Social Weather Stations found that 91% of adult Filipinos who participated in the survey felt they would be entering the New Year with hope rather than with fear.

SWS also found that more Filipinos, or about 7%, felt they would be entering the New Year with fear—three full percentage points up from the 4% of "fearful" Filipinos previously recorded in late 2019.

"The November 2020 survey found that 50% of adult Filipinos expected this Christmas to be happy (masaya), 15% expected it to be sad (malungkot), and 33% expected it to be neither happy nor sad," the SWS report reads. "Among those who expected a happy Christmas, more have hope for the New Year than among those who expected a sad Christmas." 

On more than one occasion, the Palace has responded to unflattering survey results by the polling institution by saying that negative sentiment is to be expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, where the Philippines is not the only country struggling. 

READ: Palace 'delighted' that survey results 'only' at 45% joblessness | Palace on quality of life survey: All of us are having a hard time

This is hardly a comfort to Filipinos who found themselves struggling with hunger or with joblessness amid the pandemic, whose spread the national government has still struggled to arrest even after 287 days of community quarantine. 

"New Year hope among those from [self-rated] 'Not Poor' and 'Borderline Poor' families was 94% and 93%, respectively, compared to 89% among those from 'Poor families,'" SWS also said. 

Graphic from Social Weather Stations suggests that 91% of adult Filipinos are entering the New Year with hope rather than with fear.
Release/Social Weather Stations

Interestingly, New Year hope rose by 3 points in Mindanao, from 90% a year ago to 93%. It fell from 99% to 92% in Balance Luzon, in the pathogen's epicenter in Metro Manila (from 96% to 90%), and in the Visayas (from 97% to 88%).

Earlier SWS surveys painted a picture of how the pandemic and government response affected the Philippines, with hunger and unemployment reaching record-highs, leading to what the polling nonprofit institution said was the "worst trend in survey history" in terms of quality of life.

READ: Palace: No surprise on quality of life worsening in 2020

A total of 1,500 working-age Filipinos participated nationwide in the institution’s research through face-to-face interviewing, which yielded sampling error margins of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS SWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'VIP vaccination' bypassed health workers, mocks regulatory process — groups
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Coalition for People’s Right to Health also condemned the “blatant” disregard of existing laws and processes...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to ban travel from countries with new COVID-19 variant — Duque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the imposition of a travel ban on 20 countries that have registered cases of a new...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names congressmen in PACC corruption list
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte last night revealed the names of eight incumbent congressmen and one former legislator who have been linked...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, Davao City among areas under GCQ in January
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
The world's longest lockdown stretches even further with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night extending until next year...
Headlines
fbfb
Año: Only one Cabinet member vaccinated with donated unauthorized vaccine
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"First of all I'd like to correct myself. I only know just one member of the Cabinet, but I cannot disclose his identity because...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Who gave you the authority?: Duterte slams ICC anew
By Alexis Romero | 15 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has accused the International Criminal Court of interfering in the Philippines' internal matters...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco wants corruption allegations vs lawmakers brought before Ombudsman
29 minutes ago
House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco reiterated other lawmakers’ longstanding call for the Presidential Anti-Corruption...
Headlines
fbfb
'Gov't-sanctioned black market': Hontiveros hits inoculation of VIPs with unauthorized vaccines
35 minutes ago
Malacañang insists that the vaccines from Sinopharm were given for free even though no one in the administration is...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA probing early, unauthorized use of COVID-19 vaccine
49 minutes ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the agency is looking into the details of the early COVID-19 vaccination activity involving...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreign officials persecuting journalists barred from US
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The United States has passed a law barring entry to any foreign official involved in persecuting independent journalists...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with