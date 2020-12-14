#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SWS: Only 16% of Filipino families say they aren't poor
Ortigas Business district dwarfs slum area in Pasig Floodway on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
SWS: Only 16% of Filipino families say they aren't poor
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — At least 84% of Filipino families are poor or borderline poor, while only 16% feel they are not, new survey results published Monday indicate.

According to a Social Weather Stations survey, 48% of families included in the survey identified themselves as "poor," while 36% felt they were "borderline poor," and only 16% claimed they were "not poor." Survey results also showed that at least 78% of Filipinos were food poor or borderline food poor, with the results suggesting that 31% identified as food poor, while the borderline food-poor were 47%, and the non-food-poor were 22%.

Of these numbers, 8.2% of families were described as "newly poor," having described themselves as non-poor or borderline poor anywhere between 1-4 years ago.

SWS added that Filipinos identifying as poor or borderline poor increased across the board from numbers recorded the year before as families who identified as "not poor" declined in Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, while families that felt they were not food poor generally decreased in all areas. 

READ: SWS: Hunger among Filipino families at highest since 2012

"In December 2019, the last time that SRP was implemented, there were 54% that felt Poor, 23% that felt Borderline Poor, and 23% that felt Not Poor. From December 2019 to November 2020, the borderline-poor grew by 13 points, consisting of 6-points that climbed up from below, and 7 points that fell down from above," SWS said in its report. 

Graphic from SWS


"Metro Manila is the only area where families feeling Not Poor did not fall; poverty in Metro Manila worsened by 3 points, drawn entirely from a decline in the borderline poor," it also said. 

A total of 1,500 working-age Filipinos participated nationwide in the institution’s research through face-to-face interviews, yielding sampling error margins of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Separate data from the Philippine Statistics Authority found that 52.7% of small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs, which make up the vast majority of registered businesses in the country, were forced to close up shop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statistics office also recorded that 7.5 million Filipinos were left jobless and another 6.4 million underemployed.

RELATED: Palace 'delighted' that survey results 'only' at 45% joblessness

Earlier SWS surveys painted a picture of how the pandemic and government response affected the Philippines, with hunger and unemployment reaching record-highs, leading to what the polling nonprofit institution said was the "worst trend in survey history" in terms of quality of life.

As it stands, the government response to the global pandemic has seen stories of delayed action, double standards in law enforcement and incursions on dissent and free speech as some of the country’s most vulnerable strata continue to lag behind, dispirited sans government support.

Exactly 272 days since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing the spread of the pandemic, recording thousands of cases per day. According to the health department's latest case bulletin, coronavirus cases in the country have since eclipsed 450,000.

COVID-19 HUNGER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS POVERTY SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 450,000; deaths at 8,757
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Total COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 450,733, of which 23,353 or 5.2% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
Cancer 'won’t wait' til after COVID-19 pandemic
By Celine Isabelle Samson | 9 hours ago
Cancr patient Henry Dela Cruz Jr. might have walked the whole 11 kilometers to get to the PCSO at the Lung Center of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: 42 Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,350
3 hours ago
Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 12,350 as foreign affairs officials report 42 new cases on M...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Anti-corruption task force may start filing raps in December
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption (TFAC) investigating the entire government may file criminal complaints...
Headlines
fbfb
Judiciary asked to review how search warrants are issued, implemented
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
"It’s not just Judge Villavert. We are appealing to all members of the Judiciary because this is their concern: A question...
Headlines
fbfb
'Human Rights Day 7' had no use for guns or grenades, family and friends say
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Families and friends of the six trade union organizers and a journalist arrested last week asserted the seven used pens and...
Headlines
fbfb
CIDG: Cops 'followed rules' in Human Rights Day arrests
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The arrests, police said were part of "Oplan Paglalangsag Omega", its campaign against private armies and loose...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with