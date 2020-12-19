#VACCINEWATCHPH
As #NasaanAngBisePresidente trends, Robredo has been helping out all along
Vice President Leni Robredo distributes relief packs in this November 26, 2020 photo.
Office of the Vice President
(Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:49 a.m.) — Netizens critical of Vice President Leni Robredo began looking for her as they claimed that she had been missing in action as parts of Mindanao was hit by massive flooding brought by Tropical Depression Vicky.

But it turns out that she had been helping out all along.

“I’m here,” Robredo said in Filipino on her personal Facebook account, clapping back at a Twitter user asking for her whereabouts. “We’ve been coordinating with affected areas.”

Andito po ako. Kanina pa kami nag cocoordinate sa  areas na apektado. Pagdasal po natin mga kababayan natin sa Agusan del Sur at Surigao del Sur na binabaha ngayon.

Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Friday, December 18, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to personally address the flooding in his home region of Mindanao, but Malacañang said in a statement that he is monitoring the situation brought about by Vicky.

In previous calamities, particularly during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses which inundated Cagayan, Isabela and Tuguegarao, Robredo had been active on social media giving updates on the rescue and relief efforts her office has coordinated.

The relative absence of Duterte from the public eye during calamities was highlighted by the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo, a Twitter trend that angered Malacañang, which maintained that the president is on top of things.

Malacañang then baselessly pointed to Robredo as the source of the hashtag, even if it had been in existence long before Duterte became president. — Xave Gregorio

