Tropical Depression Vicky is the first cyclone typhoon to hit the Philippines in December.
PAGASA
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Vicky
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 5:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Vicky — the first cyclone typhoon to hit the Philippines in December — made landfall in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental on Friday afternoon.
The weather disturbance developed into tropical depression at 2 a.m. Friday.
Follow our updates on Vicky here.
