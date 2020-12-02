#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Not exempted from infection': DOH discourages minors from going out
Shoppers take a selfie with a Santa Claus decoration on November 30, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
'Not exempted from infection': DOH discourages minors from going out
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health maintained Wednesday that children must not be allowed to go out of their homes during the holiday season to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease.  

In a briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the department is discouraging minors from leaving their homes.

This, after the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that minors in areas under general community quarantine may soon be allowed to go to shopping centers as long as they are accompanied by their parents. Ordinances to allow children to go to malls with their parents will be up to local government units 

“Our position has not changed. As much as possible, we discourage that because the risk is still there,” Duque said in Filipino.

“Around 3% to 5% of our total infected cases are children. They’re not exempted from getting infected,” he added.

The Philippines has so far reported 432,925 COVID-19 cases, with 8,418 deaths.

The health chief also noted that even though children may not exhibit severe symptoms, they can be spreaders of the virus. 

“When they talk or hug their family members, children could cause transmission and we would have a high infection rate,” Duque said. 

Currently, individuals aged 15 to 65 can go out in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ, the loosest form of quarantine classification in the country.

Metro Manila mayors seek experts’ opinion

Metro Manila mayors will wait for the opinion of medical experts before they decide on allowing minors to go to shopping centers with their parents, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said.

Garcia said that Metro Manila mayors sought the opinion of Philippine Pediatric Society so the latest easing of restrictions will be “based on facts,” The STAR reported.

“Mayors are not experts in the medical field. And if a surge happens, mayors will be blamed. It’s good to hear the opinion of experts in that field,” Garcia said in an interview on radio DZBB.

Once the experts’ opinions are available, the mayors will hold an emergency meeting and vote whether or not to allow minors in malls with their parents.

The age-based restrictions will remain in the capital region for now pending the opinion of the PPS. In Metro Manila, only residents aged 18 to 65 can go outside of their homes.  — with a report from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ending the year in quarantine: How COVID-19 curbs in the Philippines evolved
By Christian Deiparine | 23 hours ago
Metro Manila and some parts of the country will end the year under coronavirus-related curbs put in place in June and that...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Forest land clearing, arrests of Boracay residents
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Two years after the world-famed island of Boracay was closed for rehabilitation, some residents fear the loss of their homes...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names 60 more government execs dismissed for anomalies
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s shaming of government personnel tagged in anomalies continued as he read more than 60 names of people...
Headlines
fbfb
SC chief Peralta retiring early
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta will serve as head magistrate only for 17 months as he has decided to cut short his term by...
Headlines
fbfb
Accompanied minors to be allowed in malls
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Minors may soon be allowed to go to malls with their parents as the government continues to reopen the economy while trying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Detained activist Nasino files criminal and administrative raps vs cops, jailers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"[R]espondents should be held to account for their heartlessness, inordinate and unconscionable acts that caused me untold...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't officials told: Lead fight by example in fight vs COVID
2 hours ago
"Government officials must really take the lead and must lead by example," DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP urges livestreaming of liturgical celebrations as Christmas nears
2 hours ago
"These adjustments are done because of the great number of mass-goers during the Simbang Gabi, and the limitations in the...
Headlines
fbfb
House eyes vaccination of solons, employees against COVID-19
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing to inoculate lawmakers and employees against the coronavirus once a vaccine becomes...
Headlines
fbfb
Año: Intensified checkpoints needed to prevent marijuana trade
4 hours ago
"Checkpoints need to be intensified because these groups are competent. They mix marijuana with finished products and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with