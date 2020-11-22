#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House seeks augmented 2021 calamity fund in Ulysses' aftermath
Photos from the Philippine Coast Guard show some Filipinos in the municipalities of Amulung, Alcala, Lal-lo, and Gattaran in Cagayan remain trapped on their roofs. They have since been rescued.
Philippine Coast Guard/Release
House seeks augmented 2021 calamity fund in Ulysses' aftermath
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is slated to pursue an increase in the country's 2021 calamity fund for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the recent string of typhoons, its leadership disclosed Sunday.

In a statement sent to reporters on Sunday afternoon, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said that the lower chamber was set to propose an increase "of at least P5 billion" during the bicameral conference on the proposed P4.506-trillion national budget for next year.

This comes after the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier Sunday disclosed that 'Ulysses' had yielded a combined P12.9 billion in damages to agriculture and infrastructure.

“Given the tremendous damage caused by these successive strong typhoons, it is imperative that we augment the calamity fund in next year’s spending plan. We have to help our people rebuild their lives and their communities,” he said in the statement.

“Alternatively, we can allocate the additional money in the budgets of the agencies involved in reconstruction and helping typhoon victims,” he added, referring to the agriculture, education, health, social welfare, public works and national defense departments, all of whom will receive augmented quick response funds. 

The calamity fund under the existing budget submitted to Congress in August amounts to P20 billion, up from this year’s P16 billion allocation and of which, P5 billion will go for Marawi City rehabilitation, while P6.3 billion is allocated to add to the quick response funds of the six government agencies, totalling P11.3 billion already appropriated.  

According to the Marinduque representative, the remaining P8.8 billion "is not even enough to rebuild Bicol, which was [hard-hit] by Typhoon Rolly."

Earlier, the House Speaker also disclosed he had filed a resolution calling for an investigation into the circumstances of the rapid inflow of water into the reservoir of Cagayan River, among the areas hardest-hit by Ulysses.

“As the death toll continues to rise, and the extent of damage is slowly being revealed, there is an urgent need to examine the actions that were taken during, before and after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses,” he said then in a separate statement. 

President Rodrigo Duterte has since announced the formation of yet another task force to focus on rebuilding in the aftermath of the three consecutive typhoons in as many weeks. 

As of Friday, November 20, at least 73 people have died in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses. 

— Franco Luna with reports from Xave Gregorio and Christian Deiparine 

 

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET CALAMITY FUND HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines wants over 1,100 Facebook accounts ‘preserved’
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Philippine government has requested Facebook to preserve information on some 1,100 accounts pending receipt of a formal...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
8 hours ago
"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
5 hours ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
Phlilippines eyes Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The entry of an India-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the country looms as the local partner of the drug’s manufacturer...
Headlines
fbfb
Bato tests positive for COVID-19
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the fifth member of the Senate to get...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Coronavirus cases among cops have climbed to 7,817 to date, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to APEC: Ensure free flow of vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has urged fellow leaders in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation to ensure unimpeded flow of vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines commits to Putrajaya Vision 2040
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is committed to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Putrajaya Vision 2040 that foresees an open, dynamic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Church to faithful: Don’t let COVID-19 lock down Christmas
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
It’s just 33 days before Christmas but, to many, the joyous season this year may not be as bright.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Plant trees, get PUV franchise’
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tree planting will now be a requirement when applying for or renewing transport franchises for all public utility vehicles,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with