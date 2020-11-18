#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Vaccinated against budget cuts': Lawmakers reject Duterte threat to defund UP
This undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City
File
'Vaccinated against budget cuts': Lawmakers reject Duterte threat to defund UP
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A threat by President Rodrigo Duterte to defund the country's premier state university that later on turned out to be misplaced is not sitting well with some members of Congress.

The president in his address late Tuesday night was fuming mad about many things — false allegations against Vice President Leni Robredo on typhoon response, and that students of the University of the Philippines initiated an academic strike. 

The said strike, however, was not called by UP students, but instead by those from Ateneo de Manila, who are seeking to hold the administration accountable for its response to recent typhoons that had left millions affected and scores dead. 

Speaking to CNN Philippines the following day, Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque admitted that the president may have confused this. 

"I explained [that] it was the Ateneo students advocating for the academic strike," he said. "But somehow, I think someone in that meeting said no, UP Manila also called for an academic strike."

But Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto stood firm that such calls should not be met with a "funding brake," signaling that should Duterte's threat materializes, it will not go unopposed in the upper chamber.

"The correct response is not to defund any, but to increase the funds of as many as possible," he said in a statement. "In so far as the Senate is concerned, the unanimous consensus is that SUCs are no-cut zones...they have been vaccinated against budget cuts."

Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan in ANC's Headstart also said that cutting UP's funding would be "legally infirm."

"It's only natural for the youth and students to have these critical positions," he said in Filipino. "The youth will always be a source or a catalyst of change..more than anything else, if you try to stop that, you're going against how history unfolds."

In another television interview, another member of the chamber, Sen. Richard Gordon, said the president should not discredit the contributions to society of UP graduates, such as doctors battling the coronavirus crisis and those serving in his Cabinet. 

While UP has long maintained an activist reputation, it is already established that there is nothing wrong with activism, neither is it equal to communism. And since the 1990s, being a communist has not been illegal after the country's anti-subversion law was repealed.

Despite this, activists and human rights advocates are continuously tagged as members of the armed movement, ironically by those in government and in the military, yet failing to substantiate claims. Often, those red-tagged are killed or exposed to threats and intimidation. 

Members of the Makabayan bloc in Congress made the same rebuke of Duterte's latest threat, with Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna) saying it only proved how the president is "detached from the people."

"That's what happens when your actions are limited to aerial inspections and media gimmicks instead of working on the ground," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "He should go down from his helicopter and listen to the cry of the people and maybe that would make him understand where the youth is coming from."

Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan) also said Duterte should not hold hostage the funding for the state university.

"Focus po tayo sa issue, Mr. President," she said. "Hindi komunismo ang isyu rito kung 'di ang tunay na kalagayan ng mamamayan. Ang panawagan ng mga kabataan at kaguruan ngayon ay national academic break bilang national policy." 

(Let's focus on the issue, Mr. President. Communism is not the issue here but the real situation of our people. The call of students and teachers is for a national academic break as national policy.)

UP has since reacted to the president's remarks, outrightly denying that it is recruiting students to join the communist movement. 

"One of the university's core mission is knowledge and innovation creation, production, dissemination and using various approaches of knowledge transfer. The University does not recruit for the communists, that is not our mission," said Dr. Elena Pernia, UP's vice president for public affairs. 

Government has supported the move of education-related agencies to shun student-led petitions calling for an academic break or an immediate end to the semester due to the effects of the recent calamities. 

Figures from disaster officials by noon of November 18 showed that over 3.4 million individuals have been affected by Typhoon Ulysses alone, apart from Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta that also hit the country recently. — with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio and Xave Gregorio

FRANCIS PANGILINAN MAKABAYAN BLOC RALPH RECTO RICHARD GORDON RODRIGO DUTERTE UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo did not give orders to the military, contrary to Duterte claim
8 hours ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo
10 hours ago
"I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets,” Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain why he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders back-up government center put up in New Clark City
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the installation of a substitute seat of power in New Clark City in case emergency or...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Experts urge more gov’t funding for evacuation centers to prevent casualties, COVID-19 spread
52 minutes ago
Disaster risk reduction experts on Wednesday called on Congress to allocate funding for safe and resilient evacuation centers...
Headlines
fbfb
With two detained for anti-terror charge, petitioners press SC to stop implementation of law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
With two people now detained over the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, activist group Bayan and more than 40 others...
Headlines
fbfb
Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA
2 hours ago
Three private firms will be building five busway stations with access bridges and concourses along EDSA after they signed...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines coronavirus caseload tops 412,000 with more than 1,300 new infections
3 hours ago
Of the total cases, 29,474 — or 7.2% — are marked active.
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth has paid P800 million out of P1.1 billion debt — Gordon
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
The country's state insurer has settled some P800 million out of its P1.1 billion debt to the Philippine Red Cross, the organization's...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with