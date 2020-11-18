#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte to students: Pandemic, disaster response 'not your worry'
Students hold a "youth strike" on November 12, 2020 to call for an "academic break" in light of recent typhoons and to protest what they said was inadequate government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to recent typhoons.
Photo from Philippine Collegian
Duterte to students: Pandemic, disaster response 'not your worry'
(The Philippine Star) - November 18, 2020 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Students protesting what they said is inadequate government response to recent typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic should leave those issues to the government, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday night before threatening to cut funding to the University of the Philippines.

Duterte made the remarks after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who caharacterized the students as "loko loko", brought up the student strike at a televised meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

More than 500 students of Ateneo de Manila University pledged over the weekend not to submit academic requirements in protest, saying "we cannot prioritize our schoolwork when our countrymen are suffering unnecessarily at the hands of those in power."

They said they would hold the academic strike "until the national government heeds the people's demands for proper calamity aid and pandemic response."

'We are working'

Duterte, in remarks meant for the students, said they are "taking the cudgels of the poor ahead of your time." 

FROM INTERAKSYON: Mass student strike petitioners unfazed by Roque’s ‘babagsak kayo’ warning

"That is not your worry, that is the worry of government. Kami, sabi ko, nagtatrabaho kami. Government workers kami," the president also said.

The Commission on Higher Education earlier Tuesday thumbed down calls for a nationwide or even a Luzon-wide academic break but left the decision to school administrations. 

"Anong silbi namin dito? Mag-upo lang kung 'di gumalaw para sa tao. (What use are we here? To just sit around if we don't move for the people) At 'yung ganoon mga — huwag kayong pumasok... (then don't go to class) I'd suggest to you stop schooling. Until mabakunahan lahat ng Pilipino, you resume your duty. And you wait for another typhoon and see if the help that we extend is enough to your satisfaction," the president said.

"Bantayan na lang ninyo ‘yung mga bagyong dadating at tignan ninyo ‘yung mga nangangailangan ng tulong na hindi natulungan, then you protest again," he said.

(Just keep an eye out for the next typhoons and look if those who need help are not helped, then you protest again).

He added that those who don't who don't want to go attend classes would "save money for your parents [and] better make use of your time anywhere."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, education in the Philippines and elsewhere in the world has been done remotely, either online or through modules. Lack of access to gagdets and to stable internet connections have put an added challenge to students already dealing with anxiety caused by COVID-19.

The recent string of typhoons has also disrupted classes further.

"We strike in solidarity with the students who are victims of calamities and of COVID-19, who cannot be expected to catch up with their studies within three to five working days. From the beginning, no student should have been left behind," Ateneo students participating in the strike said.

Duterte threatens to cut UP funding

Duterte also took the time to threaten to defund UP — students and teachers from the state university have expressed support for the student strike — claiming in Filipino that the university "has done nothing but recruit communists there." 

Although UP has a reputation for activism, not all UP students are activists. Neither are all activists communists. Being a communist has also not been illegal since the 1990s, when the Anti-Subversion Law was repealed.

RELATED: 'Being leftist is far from being a terrorist,' Justice secretary stresses

"Tapos nag-aaral kayo ang gusto ninyong binibira ang gobyerno. Masyado namang nakasuwerte kayo. Huwag talaga kayong matakot — manakot rather kasi I will oblige you," the president also said.

(You study and you want to criticize the government. Are you that lucky? Don't threaten me because I will oblige you.)

Education at UP is subsidized by the government as part of the state's policy — according to the University of the Philippines chapter — to "promote, foster, nurture and protect the right of all citizens to accessible quality education."  

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIÂ­VERÂ­SITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain why he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
20 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace rejects calls for academic break
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday supported the Commission on Higher Education move to reject calls for a nationwide or Luzon-wide...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite official figures, Roque says blended learning 'minimally' affected by typhoons
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
Government has rejected calls from students for an academic break following the strong typhoons this month, with Palace spokesperson...
Headlines
fbfb
'Kung gusto may paraan': VP camp hits Duterte absence amid 'Ulysses'
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
Vice President Leni Robredo's spokesman on Sunday said leaders should be seen and felt in times of crisis in an apparent comment...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
South Korean navy ships conduct passing exercise with BRP Conrado Yap
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 13 minutes ago
One of the Philippine Navy's newest and most powerful vessels, the BRP Conrado Yap (PS39), on Tuesday conducted a passing...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo did not give orders to the military, contrary to Duterte claim
23 minutes ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo
2 hours ago
"I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets,” Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to sign EO on typhoon task force
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is set to come up this week with an executive order establishing the mega task force that he envisioned...
Headlines
fbfb
Cagayan gov backs probe on Magat management
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba is backing calls for an investigation of the Magat Dam management, which he blames for the massive...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with