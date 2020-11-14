DepEd cancels P4.2-million 'ham and cheese' bidding for Christmas celebration

MANILA, Philippines — The education department has cancelled its bidding for Christmas party catering, it disclosed Saturday, after drawing the ire of netizens over the week in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses.

This comes after a photo of its invitation for bidding for "ham and cheese" for the department's central office Christmas celebration went viral on social media.

Users on social media were up in arms over the post, calling it an insensitive gesture amid the destruction brought on by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses and the coronavirus pandemic.

"The call for bidding has been canceled. It was regular procurement but it is inappropriate at this time when our employees are severely affected by recent disasters," Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said in a statement.

"We have since reallocated the funds for the needs of those affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses and the ongoing COVID-19 effort for our employees," the statement also said.

The invitation to bid was published on the department's official website on the very same day as Ulysses' onslaught in Central Luzon and would be taken out of national budget funds.

As of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's latest tally, 33 have died in the aftermath of Ulysses, along with 20 injuries and 22 others who are still missing. The national police's tally stands at 43.

All this also comes against the backdrop of the still-worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has caused over 404,000 infections in the Philippines. Other government agencies, including the military and the national police, have said that they would be foregoing their Christmas celebrations amid the pandemic.

"Other regional and division offices not affected by the typhoons have also pitched in to help our teachers and learners on the ground," Escobedo said.

LOOK: Aerial footage captured by members of the Coast Guard Aviation Force shows the dire situation in Enrile, Cagayan, where floodwaters have all but submerged most residential houses in the area. @PhilstarNews #CagayanNeedsHelp pic.twitter.com/JBcNqRUYNn — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) November 14, 2020

