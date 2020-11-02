#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
Aerial photo shows scenes of devastation over Catanduanes, the province said to be the hardest-hit by Typhoon Rolly, where the Philippine Coast Guard records "90% destruction" left by the typhoon.
Philippine Coast Guard
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 6:13 p.m.) — Against the backdrop of the destruction already caused by Typhoon Quinta, the world's strongest typhoon came like a thief in the night and displaced thousands in the Philippines. 

At least 19 million Filipinos were affected by Typhoon Rolly, then a super typhoon when it made its first landfall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council projected earlier. 

While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes, others in mainland Bicol and Catanduanes remain in evacuation shelters and are left to reckon with the damage.

Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can help out. 

Ako Bakwit
What: Cash donations or goods donations excluding used clothes due to coronavirus health and safety protocols 
Where: Goods may be dropped off at Ziya Botique, Ground Floor, Glorietta 3, Makati City
Cash donations through Ako Bakwit BPI Savings (0293-0053-76), PayMaya (0917-607-7718), PayPal (akobakwit@gmail.com) or GCash (0917-607-7718).

Bayan Muna Partylist Bayang Matulungin Relief Operations 
What: Canned goods, bottled water, clothes, hygiene kits, medicines, or cash donations
Where: Drop off station at Block 31 Lot 13 A. Bonifacio St., New Capitol Estate 1, Brgy. Batasan Hills, District 2, Quezon City 
Contact Sarah Velasco at 0923535419 for inquiries
Cash donations through GCash (0917-168-6352), PayMaya (0917-168-6352) or PayPal

JCI Philippines - Oplan Kaagapay Super Typhoon Rolly
What: Canned goods, towels, hygiene kits, relief packages, cash donations 
Where: Drop-off point at JCI Philippines Headquarters, 14 Don A Roces Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila
Contact NED Constantine Ignacio (0917-533-7474) for inquiries and for donations in-kind
Cash donations through BDO, Quezon Avenue - Heroes Hills Branch (Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc. / Smart Checking Account No. 002018025076 / Swift Code BNORPHMM)
To coordinate cash donations, contact NC John Joshua Cudia (0935-426-8718)

JuanSpark Youth Leaders Saan Aabot ang P20 Mo?
What: Cash donations of at least P20
Where: BDO (Nanette Tagudar / 007960016388), BPI (Marielle Alemania / 0129399139) or GCash (Charmaine Gilo / 0977-455-3757)
Contact Marielle Alemania at 0949-167-1154 for inquiries

Kaya Natin! Movement
What: Cash donations 
Where: PayPal, JustPayTo, or BPI Account: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. (3081-1173-72)
Send deposit slips to kayanatinmovement@gmail.com

Kalinga sa Panahon ng Pandemya
What: Donations in cash or kind 
Where: Pick-up at SM Fairview, contact Maverick or Jemimah at 09772190229
Cash donations via PNB (Jemimah Keren R. Ladeza at 107910038784), GCash (Maverick Segismundo at 09772190229) or PayPal

Lingap Gabriela
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Gabriela Women's Party Office at #25 K-10 St., West Kamias, Quezon City 
Lingap Gabriela Office at SATU Building, Block 73, Lot 11, Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, North Fairview, Quezon City 
Gabriela National Office at #35 Scout Delgado, Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City

UP Catandungan Tabang Catanduanes
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Metrobank (Romeo Russel Ham Somido / 1813 1813 62996) BDO (Shilley Babe P. Sta. Rosa / 0060 3023 3660), GCash (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0917 780 5158), PayMaya (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0920 911 2805)
For in-kind donations, coordinate with Ma. Arlene S. Borja (0917 307 9148) or Meyrick U. Tablizo (0947 614 3724)

Tagani Philippines #SupportOurFarmersPH
What: Cash donations for partner-farmers
Where: PayPal, GCash, UnionBank, BPI

Sagip Kanayunan - Oplan Rescue Countryside
What: Common medicines, seeds, farm tools and supplies, and cash donations
Where: BPI (Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas / Peso Account 445-1001-286 / Dollar Account 445-4002-488)
Bank address West Ave. Baler Branch, West Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines 1100
Telephone (632) 3723693

Tulong Kabataan Network 
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Contact or G-cash: 09152683515
Account Name: Joshua Marcial

This list will be updated as the situation develops.

TYPHOON ROLLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roque defends late 'Rolly' briefing: It was a Sunday
5 hours ago
Asked why the briefing was only conducted on Sunday or days after Rolly entered Philippine Area of Responsibility, Roque said...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace claims absence of ABS-CBN regional networks amid 'Rolly' onslaught left no vacuum
7 hours ago
Filipinos whose homes were within the track of powerful cyclone Rolly could not get access to the largest regional news network...
Headlines
fbfb
'Rolly' leaves at least 16 dead, 114k families in evacuation centers
9 hours ago
Typhoon Rolly battered Bicol and and other parts of Luzon and left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PAGASA: 1 to 3 more storms may enter Philippines on November
34 minutes ago
PAGASA on Monday said one to three more storms may still enter the country this November after the onslaught of Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Group renews call for climate emergency declaration after Rolly lashes Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Rolly (international name: Goni), this year’s strongest storm, left at least 16 people dead and brought severe damage...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo make separate visits to cyclone Rolly-hit areas in Bicol region
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo made separate visits to areas in Bicol region hit by Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace commends local governments for 'Rolly' preparations
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Despite failing to achieve its "zero casualty" goal, Malacañang on Monday lauded agencies and local governments for...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: No need for typhoon responders to undergo COVID-19 testing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said responders may be deployed as long as they have no symptoms and have no exposure...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with