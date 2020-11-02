LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 6:13 p.m.) — Against the backdrop of the destruction already caused by Typhoon Quinta, the world's strongest typhoon came like a thief in the night and displaced thousands in the Philippines.
At least 19 million Filipinos were affected by Typhoon Rolly, then a super typhoon when it made its first landfall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council projected earlier.
While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes, others in mainland Bicol and Catanduanes remain in evacuation shelters and are left to reckon with the damage.
Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can help out.
Ako Bakwit
What: Cash donations or goods donations excluding used clothes due to coronavirus health and safety protocols
Where: Goods may be dropped off at Ziya Botique, Ground Floor, Glorietta 3, Makati City
Cash donations through Ako Bakwit BPI Savings (0293-0053-76), PayMaya (0917-607-7718), PayPal (akobakwit@gmail.com) or GCash (0917-607-7718).
Bayan Muna Partylist Bayang Matulungin Relief Operations
What: Canned goods, bottled water, clothes, hygiene kits, medicines, or cash donations
Where: Drop off station at Block 31 Lot 13 A. Bonifacio St., New Capitol Estate 1, Brgy. Batasan Hills, District 2, Quezon City
Contact Sarah Velasco at 0923535419 for inquiries
Cash donations through GCash (0917-168-6352), PayMaya (0917-168-6352) or PayPal.
JCI Philippines - Oplan Kaagapay Super Typhoon Rolly
What: Canned goods, towels, hygiene kits, relief packages, cash donations
Where: Drop-off point at JCI Philippines Headquarters, 14 Don A Roces Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila
Contact NED Constantine Ignacio (0917-533-7474) for inquiries and for donations in-kind
Cash donations through BDO, Quezon Avenue - Heroes Hills Branch (Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc. / Smart Checking Account No. 002018025076 / Swift Code BNORPHMM)
To coordinate cash donations, contact NC John Joshua Cudia (0935-426-8718)
JuanSpark Youth Leaders Saan Aabot ang P20 Mo?
What: Cash donations of at least P20
Where: BDO (Nanette Tagudar / 007960016388), BPI (Marielle Alemania / 0129399139) or GCash (Charmaine Gilo / 0977-455-3757)
Contact Marielle Alemania at 0949-167-1154 for inquiries
Kaya Natin! Movement
What: Cash donations
Where: PayPal, JustPayTo, or BPI Account: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. (3081-1173-72)
Send deposit slips to kayanatinmovement@gmail.com
Kalinga sa Panahon ng Pandemya
What: Donations in cash or kind
Where: Pick-up at SM Fairview, contact Maverick or Jemimah at 09772190229
Cash donations via PNB (Jemimah Keren R. Ladeza at 107910038784), GCash (Maverick Segismundo at 09772190229) or PayPal.
Lingap Gabriela
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Gabriela Women's Party Office at #25 K-10 St., West Kamias, Quezon City
Lingap Gabriela Office at SATU Building, Block 73, Lot 11, Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, North Fairview, Quezon City
Gabriela National Office at #35 Scout Delgado, Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City
UP Catandungan Tabang Catanduanes
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Metrobank (Romeo Russel Ham Somido / 1813 1813 62996) BDO (Shilley Babe P. Sta. Rosa / 0060 3023 3660), GCash (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0917 780 5158), PayMaya (Carla Angelica Tulipat / 0920 911 2805)
For in-kind donations, coordinate with Ma. Arlene S. Borja (0917 307 9148) or Meyrick U. Tablizo (0947 614 3724)
Tagani Philippines #SupportOurFarmersPH
What: Cash donations for partner-farmers
Where: PayPal, GCash, UnionBank, BPI
Sagip Kanayunan - Oplan Rescue Countryside
What: Common medicines, seeds, farm tools and supplies, and cash donations
Where: BPI (Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas / Peso Account 445-1001-286 / Dollar Account 445-4002-488)
Bank address West Ave. Baler Branch, West Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines 1100
Telephone (632) 3723693
Tulong Kabataan Network
What: Donations in cash and kind
Where: Contact or G-cash: 09152683515
Account Name: Joshua Marcial
This list will be updated as the situation develops.
