'Worse than Rosing': 15,000 families affected, 5 dead in Catanduanes after 'Rolly' onslaught
Christian Deiparine
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 3:43pm
MANILA, Philippines — The governor of Catanduanes on Monday said then Super Typhoon 'Rolly' dealt heavy damage to the province, describing its extent as worse than what was sustained from a similar super typhoon in more than two decades with over 15,000 families affected and five reported dead.
Rolly first made landfall in Bato, a municipality in the island province, at around 4:50 a.m. on November 1 shortly after intensifying into a super typhoon with peak winds of 225 kph and gusts of up to 280 kph.
At a video teleconference with national government officials, Gov. Joseph Cua said Rolly was stronger than 'Rosing' (international name Angela) in 1995 which had the wind speed recorded of 260 kph and left nearly a thousand dead throughout the Philippines.
He also reported that the initial number of casualties were a result of drowning while crossing rivers and being reached by floods, with storm surge reaching about 5 meters in height.
Power and signal lines too have been cut off, leaving the province with no means of communication as well as short in supply of drinking water.
"Before tumama yung bagyo, wala nang ilaw for security reasons siguro," Cua said. "Pero ngayon ang damage sa electric posts about 80% ng mga poste o facilities ng local cooperatives."
(Power was cut off for security reasons even before the storm hit us. But it had left about 80 percent of damage in electric posts as well as other facilities of local cooperatives.)
Cua, citing estimates, said Catanduanes' abacca sustained P400 million in damage, with other crops at about P200 million. He said that some P150 million per month goes into the province for the abacca it exports.
Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was put at around P700 million with roads, bridges and school buildings affected as well. Some 65% of houses built from light materials also took hit, with 15,000 currently in shelters.
Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the NDRRMC, told Catanduanes officials that a specific C-130 flight to the province will ferry food packs on Tuesday, as well as portable drinking water.
An emergency communications team was deployed earlier today to Catanduanes in a bid to restore power lines, as concerns flood over social media about the situation of the province hard hit by the super typhoon.
Rolly has so far left 16 people dead per latest figures from disaster officials, with over two million individuals in 12 regions affected.
While it has since weakened after its four landfalls, Rolly is considered as the world's strongest storm for 2020.
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 2, 2020 - 3:00pm
Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni).
November 2, 2020 - 3:00pm
Vice President Leni Robredo posts photos of the first signs of devastation brought about by Typhoon Rolly in Camarines Sur.
Robredo says she left Manila before dawn on Monday to visit the typhoon-hit province.
The vice president will also be visiting Albay and Catanduanes.
Left Manila before dawn today. Just arrived CamSur and these were the first signs of devastation we saw. Will be going around Albay and Catanduanes, as well.
Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 1:11pm
Two helicopters of the Philippine Coast guard have been deployed in Catanduanes to conduct damage assessment and emergency response operations.
The coast guard also deployed its BN Islander plane to identify hotspots in the province where immediate rescue and relief missions are needed.
"Let us be God's instrument in helping the people of Catanduanes," PCG Commandant Adm. George Ursabia says.
ATM: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deploys airbus light twin engine helicopters with tail numbers CGH-1451 and...
Posted by Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 12:38pm
After being away from the public eye over the course of Super Typhoon Rolly's battering over the weekend, President Duterte will conducting an aerial inspection of typhoon-hit areas in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions of Luzon.
"It’s confirmed that President Duterte will be flying from Davao to Manila today," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque tells reporters.
"En route to Manila, he will be conducting an aerial inspection in Bicolandia and Calabarzon," he added. — Report by Alexis Romero
November 2, 2020 - 11:54am
Cyclone Rolly, now a tropical storm, is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says at a midday briefing.
On its way out, it is expected to weaken further from a storm to a tropical depression.
November 2, 2020 - 8:39am
Tropical Storm Rolly was 100 km west southwest of Subic Bay early Monday morning and is moving west northwest at 20 km/h.
The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.
"On the forecast track, 'ROLLY' is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning," PAGASA says. "It is forecast to remain as a tropical storm throughout the forecast period."