#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Malinao, Albay after Super Typhoon Rolly
Residents gather along road damaged by heavy rains brought by the Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) after it hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on Nov. 1, 2020.
AFP/Charism Sayat
Palace claims absence of ABS-CBN regional networks amid 'Rolly' onslaught left no vacuum
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday claimed that there was no communication vacuum when Super Typhoon Rolly battered parts of the country, despite the closure of regional offices of ABS-CBN.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque cited the work of state and private media amid the onslaught of Rolly to provide public service information.

“[The] communication infrastructure of the government is also working during time of emergency, so I think there was no vacuum,” he added in Filipino.

News programs in 21 regional stations of ABS-CBN, which had been catering to regional audiences for decades, closed down in August, following the House of Representatives’ denial of a fresh franchise for the media giant.

The network was also forced to pull the plug on its radio stations.

When the network announced its closure in August, ABS-CBN Regional Head Tata Sy said: “ABS-CBN Regional serves Filipinos in remote areas not reached by other television signals. But more than delivering breaking news, ABS CBN Regional news teams are also the first to bring aid and relief to communities struck by calamities."

Ex-VP Binay: ABS-CBN void yet to be filled

For former Vice President Jejomar Binay, however, the closure of ABS-CBN and its regional networks “has left a noticeable void that has yet to be filled by the other networks.”

SPECIAL REPORT: With ABS-CBN off the air, Filipinos lose a way of life, sociologist says

In a statement quoted by ABS-CBN, Binay said that the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly, which affected more than 2 million Filipinos and left at least 10 dead, reminded the public of the role media in times of calamities.

“In far-flung areas beyond the immediate reach of government, such information from media can spell the difference between life and death,” Binay said.

The former vice president noted that ABS-CBN “was able to serve residents who were caught off-guard, unaware of the super typhoon’s destructive nature, and orders from local authorities to evacuate.”

The closure of ABS-CBN’s regional offices also came at a time when community newspapers were also forced to fold or reduce their pages to grapple with the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binay also noted anecdotal stories of residents in the communities who were caught off-guard with the destructive effects of Rolly and orders for evacuation.

“This experience should give us all a vital lesson. That political decisions, especially those intended to exact a steep price for criticisms of government policies and personalities or to redress a real or imagined personal insult, can have far-reaching and even tragic consequences on the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” he added.

In July, lawmakers at the House killed ABS-CBN’s bid for franchise that caused thousands of layoffs from the network. The National Telecommunications Commission recalled ABS-CBN’s frequencies in September.

ABS-CBN has since devoted its resources to boosting its digital presence. Some of its entertainment shows and movies have also returned to free TV after the network sealed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc, operating channel 11. — Kristine Joy Patag

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HARRY ROQUE JEJOMAR BINAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking...
Headlines
fbfb
Rolly pummels Southern Luzon
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) the world’s strongest tropical cyclone so far this year pounded Southern...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 3 up over Metro Manila, 12 other areas as Rolly heads toward Batangas, Cavite
1 day ago
(Update 2) The strongest storm of the year was last located 50 kilometers south southwest of Tayabas in Quezon province bearing...
Headlines
fbfb
Government hikes capacity for gyms, internet shops
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Review centers, gyms, internet cafes and dermatological clinics were allowed to operate at higher capacity starting yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Add to cart: Discounts for seniors, PWDs in online shops
By Franco Luna | 43 minutes ago
“Most senior citizens and persons with disability above 65 years old purchase food items and other goods online and...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm signals lifted as 'Rolly' moves away from Philippine landmass
58 minutes ago
While all wind signals have been lifted, “occasional gusts” will still be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands,...
Headlines
fbfb
Team deployed to typhoon-hit Catanduanes to restore communication lines
2 hours ago
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said the Office of Civil Defense...
Headlines
fbfb
6,000 cops deployed to clear debris, search and rescue operations
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“As soon as all damage assessment reports are in, we can begin restoration work for damaged PNP facilities," he ad...
Headlines
fbfb
'Rolly' leaves at least 10 dead, 108.5k families in evacuation centers
3 hours ago
Typhoon Rolly battered Bicol and and other parts of Luzon and left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with