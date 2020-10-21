#VACCINEWATCHPH
335 persons displaced with 'Pepito' set to exit PAR on Thursday
Satellite photo shows Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Saudel).
JTWC
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Saudel) has so far displaced 335 Filipinos were displaced in Aurora, according to preliminary reports from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Of which, 253 stayed in 13 established evacuation centers in the province, the National DRRMC said, while 20 barangays in Pampanga were flooded. Nineteen of these barangays are in Macabebe and one in Masantol.

"As of this reporting, no untoward incidents have been reported to us here at the NDRRMC, and we still have no casualties," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message. 

Timbal added that the recorded flood depth is between one to three feet. 

The Philippine Coast Guard also said in a separate text message to reporters that no reports of stranded people have reached its command center. 

Pagasa: Pepito out of PAR by Thursday morning

Weather forecasters later Wednesday also said that "Pepito" continues to generally move westward over the West Philippine Sea. 

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said that "Pepito" slowing down and turning northwestward Thursday, at which point it is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility and turn westward beginning Friday towards the central portion of Vietnam.

"The tropical storm is also seen to gradually intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow morning," Pagasa said. 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following regions in the western portion of Pangasinan:

  • Bolinao
  • Anda,
  • Bani,
  • Agno,
  • Alaminos City,
  • Mabini,
  • Burgos,
  • Dasol,
  • Sual,
  • Labrador,
  • Infanta

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been lifted from all areas.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 385 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (17.0 °N, 116.8 °E)
  • Friday morning: 455 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility) (17.7 °N, 116.1 °E)
  • Saturday morning: 770 km West of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility) (18.0 °N, 113.3 °E)
  • Sunday morning: 1,185 km West of Northern Luzon (Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility) (18.0 °N, 109.4 °E)

— Franco Luna 

