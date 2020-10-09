#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Promising to do better, DepEd says errors part of adjustment to distance learning
A public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Promising to do better, DepEd says errors part of adjustment to distance learning
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Distance learning for millions of students in the country began this week, with all eyes on the education department over the quality of its lessons aired on DepEd TV. 

Officials, however, are appealing for understanding, and they admit that minimal errors are to be expected even in the next episodes they air as the agency adjusts from face-to-face learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Undersecretary for Administration Alain Pascua told reporters on Thursday that its teacher-broadcasters along with DepEd TV's production teams are producing 27 videos a day, or about 130 to 220 a week. 

"This is not the last time there will be errors I assure you, because we are not perfect," he said. "We have been here for just four or five months [and] we are not really journalists or broadcasters in this line of work."

DepEd had tapped some of the country's top broadcasters to train its teachers on how best to deliver on television, with TV and radio as among its platforms for blended learning, apart from printed modules. 

"If the people, the media and the public are looking for perfect episodes, give us so much time," Pascua added in mixed English and Filipino. "We cannot do these things at this time because it is fast-paced and these videos are on a daily basis."

Quality checks

The senior education official said the agency has over 40 steps to ensure the accuracy of the episodes they produce. 

These include reviewing modules by subject experts, script writing and complementing it with visuals and audio materials, of which are checked by an executive producer. 

Such eventually undergo revisions from teacher-broadcasters and DepEd's EdTech, a quality assurance check for structure, texts, and sound bytes from teachers, and a final review before exporting for airing on TV. 

A snippet of a Math solution aired on IBC-13 was posted by a social media user on Wednesday, October 7, showing that getting the value of x in the equation "2x=0" could be solved by dividing both sides to zero. 

Pascua has apologized for the incident and said there were lessons learned: "Now the country knows, whether the young or old, that zero cannot be a divisor."

The agency has also sought the help of volunteer-experts from different sectors for the matter. 

"While this would not be a regular thing, there will still be some mistakes," Pascua said. "We're not living in a perfect world, but we're doing everything to fix our TV episodes." 

Pascua said there is still a need to "aggressively" promote DepEd TV as they admit that some households are still not aware of this. Director Abram Abanil also reported that the agency's online platform for learning, known as the DepEd Commons, now caters to about nine million users, where lessons for the week including videos are uploaded. 

The education department has pushed through with the reopening of schools months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. This was despite calls from groups to postpone the school year otherwise known as the academic freeze. 

Officials had since turned down this plea, with Education Secretary Leonor Briones saying the country had triumped over the COVID-19 when it resumed classes. 

Latest figures from the department showed that there are now 24.8 million students enrolled, most coming from public schools that have seen a significant number in transferees from private institutions. 

DepEd officials have yet to respond when sought for comment if they have existing programs for children whose parents opted not to enroll them for the new school year.

BLENDED LEARNING DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano apologizes to Sotto
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has accepted the apology of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over his blaming the Senate for...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases declining – UP experts
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An independent group of researchers has observed a declining number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but recommended the...
Headlines
fbfb
43 PhilHealth officials resign
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Heeding the directive of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Dante Gierran, 43 ranking PhilHealth officials have opted...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE eyes deferment of 13th month pay
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Some workers may not be able to receive the mandated 13th month pay this coming holiday season, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
ABS-CBN's Esguerra is McLuhan fellow, Philstar.com's Diola gets CMFR award of distinction
34 minutes ago
Philstar.com editor in chief Camille Diola received Friday the award of distinction in journalism from the Center for Media...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: CMFR Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar
4 hours ago
The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility is holding the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar online due to the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Congress: Solve budget problem
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
As bickering over the speakership threatens the passage of next year’s P4.506-trillion outlay on time, President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off Masbate, southwest monsoon to bring rains
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
A low-pressure area off Masbate and the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over most parts of the country, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Pulse: 92% of Pinoys approve of Duterte COVID-19 response
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Despite the high number of coronavirus disease cases in the country, a large majority of Filipinos believe that President...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with