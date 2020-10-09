#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
UN endorses technical aid for Philippine rights situation
It requested the Office of the High Commissioner to provide support for the Philippines in its continued fulfillment of its international human rights obligations and commitments.
AFP/File
UN endorses technical aid for Philippine rights situation
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - October 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) adopted on Wednesday a resolution on technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

It requested the Office of the High Commissioner to provide support for the Philippines in its continued fulfillment of its international human rights obligations and commitments.

These include the proposed United Nations joint program on human rights to provide technical assistance and capacity-building for domestic investigative and accountability measures; data gathering on alleged police violations; civic space and engagement with civil society and the Commission on Human Rights; national mechanism for reporting and follow-up; counterterrorism legislation, and human rights-based approaches to drug control.

The Council urged member states, relevant United Nations agencies and other stakeholders to encourage and support technical cooperation between the Philippine government and the Office of the High Commissioner with a view to improving the situation of human rights in the country in response to the government’s requests for technical assistance and capacity-building.

In June, the Philippines came under scrutiny when the UN Human Rights Council convened in Geneva. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet gave the stark findings of her office’s report on the Philippines, which the council requested last year.

She described widespread abuses against drug suspects, political activists, indigenous peoples and journalists.

Welcome development

For a change, Malacañang welcomed yesterday the UNHCR’s resolution, which seeks to provide technical assistance to the country amid alleged extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses happening under the Duterte administration.

“Well, to begin with, we are thankful for the UN Human Rights Council,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a virtual press briefing. “The latest resolution of the UN Human Rights Council, providing us technical assistance is very much appreciated.”

The UN Human Rights body seemed to have realized that it is better to assist the Philippines rather than attack the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, he said.

“Their resolution is right, and we thank them because that shows that the UN Human Rights Council still trusts the institutions that would hold accountable those who violate human rights among of people,” Roque said in Filipino.

He said the Philippines is committed to “fully cooperate” with the UN body in monitoring human rights in the country.

Malacañang said the 47-member intergovernmental body adopted unanimously a decision that recognizes the Philippines’ domestic accountability institutions to address cases of human rights violations alleged by activists and interest groups.

It added that the UNHCR acknowledged the Philippines’ strong and open engagement with the UN, and promoted the provision of technical assistance from UN agencies and international partners in work areas on rule of law, justice, law enforcement and accountability processes, at the invitation of the government and in accordance with national priorities.

The UN joint program on human rights, currently being finalized between the government and the UN Resident Coordinator, will anchor the Philippines’ engagement with the UN on human rights in the next four years, the Palace said.

The decision also takes due note of the review process launched by the Philippine government, led by the Department of Justice, to review the actions taken on reported deaths arising from legitimate police operations to carry out the anti-illegal drug campaign, it added.

Forty states put their names behind the resolution, as its co-sponsors: the Philippines, Iceland, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and Turkey. More countries are expected to register as co-sponsors until Oct. 21 this year. – Christina Mendez, Emmanuel Tupas, Elizabeth Marcelo

UNHCR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 330,000 as deaths surpass 6,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the Philippines rose to 331,869 of which...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says to intervene if Congress doesn't solve budget delay
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte issued a strong warning on to Congress that he will intervene if it fails to pass the budget 'legally...
Headlines
fbfb
84% of Filipinos approve of Duterte admin's COVID-19 response — Pulse Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The poll conducted from September 14 to 20 found that 84% of the 1,200 respondents have a “positive opinion” on...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco calls for resumption of House session to tackle budget
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Speakership aspirant Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is calling for the resumption of session in the House of Representatives to reopen...
Headlines
fbfb
11 teachers catch COVID-19 after distributing modules
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Eleven public school teachers who distributed educational modules in Ilagan City, Isabela in time for this week’s opening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Pulse: 92% of Pinoys approve of Duterte COVID-19 response
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Despite the high number of coronavirus disease cases in the country, a large majority of Filipinos believe that President...
Headlines
fbfb
43 PhilHealth officials resign
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Heeding the directive of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Dante Gierran, 43 ranking PhilHealth officials have opted...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
COA to OP: Improve response to citizens’ complaints
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Audit has urged the Office of the President to be stricter in admonishing government agencies that fail...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hails Duque election as WHO regional panel chief
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s election as the World Health Organization (WHO)’s regional committee head...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with