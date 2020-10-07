#VACCINEWATCHPH
Criticized at home, health chief Duque to lead WHO Western Pacific session
This photo shows Secretary Duque at the opening of the WHO Western Pacific's 71st session on October 6.
(Facebook/Department of Health)
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will head the WHO Western Pacific region's 71st session this year centering on response to the coronavirus pandemic after its 37-member states elected him on October 6.

The committee, composed of the countries' health ministers and senior officials, meets annually to come up with policies, oversight for regional programs, and to revisit or tackle new initiatives.

The ongoing pandemic has pushed the session that Duque will preside over to take place virtually from October 6 to 9.

Aside from pandemic response, other agenda this 2020 includes delving on vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization, aeging and health, and safe and affordable surgical interventions to name a few. 

“The circumstances in which we meet this year are very different from last year when we came together to endorse the For the Future Vision," Duque said in during the opening session. "Thank you for your continued commitment in implementing that vision in the time of COVID-19, as we work together to adjust to a “new normal” and create a new future."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, told members that many countries in the region "are an example for the rest of the world of the long-term benefits of investing in emergency preparedness and response."

"Through painful past experience, many of your countries have developed a strong 'muscle memory' that has helped you to prevent infections and save lives," he said in a video message. 

The Western Pacific region accounts for 633,005 coronavirus infections out of the world's 35 million total so far, according to figures from the WHO. Of the said number, 326,833 are from the Philippines, the highest in Southeast Asia. 

There have also been 13,804 deaths from the region, with 5,865 coming from the country. 

At home, Duque has faced mounting criticisms for the health department's response to the public health crisis including calls for resignation. In April, even pro-administration senators joined in signing a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to replace him for his "failure in leadership" and "misguided and flip-flopping policies and measures."

The two-time health chief has repeatedly turned this down, with backing from Duterte who has said that he has no reason to fire officials if they are not corrupt. 

