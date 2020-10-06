#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Time's up!': Velasco hits Cayetano's 'railroading' of 2021 budget
This Sept. 28, 2020 photo shows Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) following a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on their term-sharing agreement.
Lord Allan Jay Velasco/Facebook
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 8:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) on Tuesday condemned the actions of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano following the passage of the proposed 2021 national budget on second reading.

Cayetano and Velasco initially agreed to a term-sharing deal of the House speakership. Following a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte this week, the two camps have different stories on the matter.

The incumbent speaker, meanwhile, moved to terminate budget deliberations and suspended House session until November 16.

With the latest developments at the House, Velasco warned Cayetano that his term as speaker would soon be over.

"He knows very well that he no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of House members. This caper is the last nail to his coffin. Speaker Cayetano, your time is up," Velasco said in a statement released Tuesday night.

Velasco claimed that Cayetano and his allies in the lower chamber of Congress railroaded the legislative process when they terminated the budget deliberations, as lawmakers were not given enough time to scrutinize the proposed 2021 national budget.

"The railroading is contrary to the Speaker's commitment for a national spending package that is open, transparent and meaningful and beneficial for the Filipino people," Velasco said.

Citing the approved Calendar of Congress which indicates that suspension on session should be on October 17, Velasco said Cayetano's declaration of suspension violates provisions of the Constitution.

Under Section 16(5), Article 6 of the 1987 Constitution:

Neither House during the sessions of the Congress shall, without the consent of the other, adjourn for more than three days, nor to any other place than that in which the two Houses shall be sitting.

"Maneuvering of the House Rules and Calendar  which is obviously an aftermath of Speaker Cayetano's failure to secure the full support of President Duterte during our recent meeting and evade the October 14, 2020 peaceful transition of House Speakership to this representation based on the term-sharing agreement," Velasco said.

Cayetano's unilateral actions translate the "loss of confidence" by majority House members, Velasco added.

Senate President Tito Sotto, meanwhile, said the House "disregarded" the priority request of Duterte to pass the 2021 national budget.

"There is no way we can finish the budget if it is not submitted to us before the mandated break after [October] 14. Do not blame us!" Sotto said.  — Patricia Lourdes Viray with report from Xave Gregorio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 6, 2020 - 7:31pm

The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.

"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.

The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis

October 6, 2020 - 7:31pm

Senate President Tito says the House of Representatives has disregarded the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to pass the 2021 national budget.

"There is no way we can finish the budget if it is not submitted to us before the mandated break after Oct. 14. Do not blame us!" Sotto says.

October 6, 2020 - 7:21pm

Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) denounces the acts of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies in the House of Representatives for railroading the approval of the proposed 2021 national budget.

Velasco condemns Cayetano and his allies for railroading the legislative process upon terminating the 2021 budget deliberations and approving the budget proposal on second reading without going through required process and procedure.

"Because if Speaker Cayetano's desperate attempt to stay in power, he has bastardized the institution we swore to protect and respect and committed serious violations of the Constitution to save himself," Velasco says in a statement.

October 6, 2020 - 4:12pm

The House of Representatives approves the proposed 2021 national budget on second reading after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano moves to terminate budget deliberations.

House session is suspended until November 16. — report from Xave Gregorio

