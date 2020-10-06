#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines â€” Palace
Image of assorted medicines.
Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state auditors reported that the agency has P2.2 billion worth of expired, nearly expired or overstocked medicines and medical and dental supplies.

Quoting health undersecretary Rosario Vergeire, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the expired medicines that are still with the DOH cost P30 million. He said the agency still has P1.2 billion worth of overstocked, idle or slow-moving medicines but they are not yet expired.

"So the mandate of the president for the DOH is to distribute them, especially those that are about expire so they won't go to waste. With regard to the overstocked and slow-moving ones, they should be released from our warehouse so our countrymen can benefit from them," Roque said at a press briefing Tuesday.

In its 2019 annual audit report for the health department, COA said P1.14 billion worth of the inventory items were overstocked, P1 billion worth of supplies were about to expire and about P29 million were expired.

COA has tied the expiration, overstocking and near expiration of medicines and medical and dental supplies to poor procurement planning, inefficient and uncoordinated transfer or distribution, and the lack of monitoring and proper storage.

The accumulation of expired, overstocked and nearly expired inventory items manifested "an excessive expenditure" since items were procured more than what is needed, state auditors said in their report.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HARRY ROQUE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Populist leaders like Duterte poll well during crises — political scientist
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Populist leaders thrive in times of crisis, a political scientist said on Monday in response to the high approval and...
Headlines
fbfb
New whistleblower tags ex-Immigration exec Mariñas in 'pastillas' scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A new witness, another immigration officer, testified at the Senate hearing on Tuesday and pinned former Port Operations Division...
Headlines
fbfb
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
3 hours ago
"In a nation where many resort to halving tablets for lack of money to buy the full prescribed dosage, the recently-released...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Time's up!': Velasco hits Cayetano's 'railroading' of 2021 budget
16 minutes ago
"He knows very well that he no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of House members. This caper is the last nail to his...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he can't find reason to prosecute Duque over PhilHealth mess
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte does not see any good reason to file charges against Health Secretary Franciso Duque III over...
Headlines
fbfb
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
1 hour ago
"He means other automatic fare collection system (AFCS) providers. Sec. Tugade does not want a monopoly," Libiran said in...
Headlines
fbfb
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The new subspecies of snail—Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis—is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems...
Headlines
fbfb
Three more House leaders lose posts as speakership row drags on
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Three more House leaders lost their posts as the leadership row in the chamber drags on.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with