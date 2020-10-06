#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
In this Sept. 9, 2020, screengrab, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto is seen attending a Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2021 national budget through video conference.
Senate PRIB/Released
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Citing a report from the Commission on Audit, a lawmaker on Tuesday hit the Department of Health for "letting taxpayer-bought medicines expire in bulk." 

"In a nation where many resort to halving tablets for lack of money to buy the full prescribed dosage, the recently-released 2019 COA report that P2.2 billion worth of expired and about to expire drugs were languishing in DOH-run stockrooms is like being sutured without anesthesia," Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said.

In its 2019 DOH annual audit report, the commission said that "medical and dental supplies amounting to P2.2 billion are either expired or overstocked/slow-moving or nearly expired" due to the following reasons:

  • poor procurement planning
  • inefficient and uncoordinated transfer/distribution
  • lack of monitoring and proper storage, which hindered the maximum delivery of the highest quality of medical/health care services to the general public and entailed wastage of government funds

"The expired drugs include those for oral health. With [nine] in 10 Filipinos suffering from tooth decay and only [one] in 10 able to afford to see a dentist once a year, this news is as painful as a root canal," Recto said. 

He added that COA was "hinting of pilferage" in its report which recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in and around DOH warehouses and stockrooms.

"The DOH is also asking for P486 million for 'Procurement and Supply Chain Management Service' for 2021. We should demand a bill of particulars for this," Recto said, adding that the fund should also be used to purchase the CCTV cameras recommended by COA. 

"This kind of 'drug trafficking' must be stopped," the senator urged. 

'Special provision' needed in DOH's 2021 budget to ensure medicine reaches patients 

The COA report's findings also led the senator to flag the DOH's P19.09-billion procurement budget approved pre-pandemic as well as the P28.64 billion requested by the department for procurement in 2021. 

"We have almost 48 billion reasons to be worried," Recto said, referencing the amount of both budgets combined. 

The lawmaker added that, of the total health public-private spending of P799 billion in 2018, more than 25% — or P225 billion— came from private out-of-pocket purchases of medicine. 

Recto also emphasized the Filipinos are "medicine-poor," citing 371 Filipinos who die daily from heart and hypertensive diseases as well as 88 Filipinos who succumb to diabetes every 24 hours. 

"Overall, we need a 'fast-acting relief' from what has become a procurement sickness of this department so that drugs bought this year and next year will not be wasted," he added. 

Given this, Recto said the Senate should include a special provision in the DOH's 2021 budget which would enumerate guidelines as well as guarantee that medicine procured by the department reaches patients. 

"If the lack of supply chain specialists is the culprit for rotting medications, then they should be recruited using the 14,553 vacancies in the DOH," he added. — Bella Perez-Rubio

2021 BUDGET DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
New whistleblower tags ex-Immigration exec Mariñas in 'pastillas' scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
A new witness, another immigration officer, testified at the Senate hearing on Tuesday and pinned former Port Operations Division...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants Beep cards given to commuters for free
16 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he is looking at the possibility of giving Beep cards to commuters for free.
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano denies he and allies got big chunks of allocations in 2021 budget
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano denied that he and his allies got big allocations for infrastructure projects from the 2021...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Move to fasttrack passage of Bulacan airport franchise ‘unfortunate’ — environmental group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 minutes ago
Lawyer Gloria Estenzo-Ramo, Oceana Philippines vice president, said the move of Congress reveals the legislator’s “dismal...
Headlines
fbfb
From 'Congrats, Philippines!' in June, Roque says the same to DepEd over class reopening
By Christian Deiparine | 57 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has backed Education Sec. Leonor Briones's 'victory over COVID-19' statement, reminiscent...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes 2021 budget on second reading
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives passed Tuesday on second reading the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 budget after Speaker Alan Peter...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Duterte remarks for Duque 'expression of trust,' not 'exoneration'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s backing Health Secretary Francisco Duque III amid an ongoing investigation into corruption...
Headlines
fbfb
Private-run labs in Philippines have highest COVID-19 tests done
2 hours ago
Private-run institutions in the country have topped the number of COVID-19 screenings conducted on more than three million...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with