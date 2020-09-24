#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines adds 2,180 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 296,755
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, customers wearing face shields prepare to eat inside a mall in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines adds 2,180 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 296,755
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 2,180 new coronavirus infections Thursday, taking the country’s caseload to over 296,000.

To date, COVID-19 has afflicted 296,755 individuals in the Philippines, of which 59,700 or 20% were active cases, the Department of Health reported.

Nearly 84% of the newly-added infections were detected in the last 14 days.

Metro Manila recorded the most number of new cases with 802. It was followed by Laguna (292), Batangas (152), Cavite (144) and Negros Occidental (87).

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country earlier projected that the Philippines would have 310,000 to 330,000 total COVID-19 case by end-September.

The DOH also logged that some 580 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 231,928. Total recoveries comprise 78% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

The country’s fatality count, however, increased to 5,127 after 36 additional deaths were reported. Of the newly-reported deaths, 23 occurred this month.

Some 3.295 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

A study of The Lancet COVID-19 Commission ranked the Philippines 66th out of 91 countries in terms of suppressing the transmission of COVID-19, which can be attributed to President Rodrigo Duterte’s “medical populism.”

It defined medical populism as “simplifying the pandemic by downplaying its impacts or touting easy solutions or treatments, spectacularizing their responses to crisis, forging divisions between the ‘people’ and dangerous ‘others,’ and making knowledge claims to support the above.”

To date, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 975,100 people of the over 31.77 million infected since the disease first surfaced in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Philippines needs open access to COVID-19 vaccine’
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
Developing countries like the Philippines need open access to the vaccine against COVID-19, President Duterte told the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte raises South China Sea ruling to UN
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
He promised to raise the issue at the right time.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Police told to enforce smoking ban due to added pandemic risk
40 minutes ago
“In this time of pandemic when the coronavirus targets the respiratory system, smoking is really dangerous not only...
Headlines
fbfb
Group asks SC to cite DENR in contempt over Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Progressive group Akbayan on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to cite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Headlines
fbfb
'Slow down': Senate urged to assess carefully impacts of planned Bulacan airport
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Environmental lawyer Gloria Estenzo-Ramos, Oceana Philippines vice president, urged lawmakers to be objective and make decisions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recto to DICT, Comelec: Safeguard 2022 elections from foreign interference
4 hours ago
"This early, regardless of our political affiliation, we should work as one in making sure that no offshore black propaganda...
Headlines
fbfb
Tugade against e-scooter registration
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"There is no official/final guidelines yet. The one submitted to us is an initial draft that is yet to be reviewed by...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with