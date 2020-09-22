DOST: 13 hospitals involved in COVID-19 vaccine solidarity trials

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen hospitals across the country will be involved in the World Health Organization’s solidarity trials for candidate vaccines against the coronavirus disease, the Department of Science and Technology said.
DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) has accepted the agency’s recommendation for zoning on the solidarity trials for candidate vaccines against COVID-19.
The vaccine solidarity trial in the country is scheduled to begin next month and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020. The vaccines will be tested in eight trial zones in the country, which will involve 13 health facilities.
The following are the identified hospitals in Metro Manila:
- Philippine General Hospital
- Manila Doctors Hospital
- San Lazaro Hospital
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- St. Luke’s Medical Center-Quezon City
- Research Institute for Tropical Medicine
- Makati Medical Center
- The Medical City
- St. Luke’s Medical Center-BGC
Hospitals that will facilitate the study in the provinces include Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City, De La Salle Health Sciences Institute in Cavite and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.
According to WHO’s draft landscape of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, there are currently 38 candidates vaccines in clinical evaluation.
According to IATF’s Resolution 68, the WHO solidarity vaccine trial will be prioritized in the assignment of trial zones. It also said that vaccine recipients under the solidarity trial will be recruited from barangays with highest COVID-19 cases.
De la Peña also said the country is in agreement with five vaccine developers that will enable clinical data sharing.
The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 290,190 with 4,999 deaths as of Thursday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
More than 60 wealthy nations have joined a WHO-backed programme to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, but the US and China are not on the list published Monday.
The World Health Organization has in coordination with the global vaccine alliance group Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) created a mechanism aimed at ensuring a more equitable distribution of any future COVID-19 vaccines.
But the mechanism, known as Covax, has struggled to raise the funds needed to provide for the 92 low-income countries and other economies that quickly signed up.
— AFP
President Donald Trump says that a coronavirus vaccine may be available within a month -- an acceleration of even his own surprisingly optimistic predictions -- but added that the pandemic could go away by itself.
"We're very close to having a vaccine," he tells a town hall question-and-answer session with voters in Pennsylvania aired on ABC News.
"We're within weeks of getting it you know -- could be three weeks, four weeks," he says. — AFP
A China-developed coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the public as early as November, a Chinese official has told state television, as the global race to clear the final round of trials heats up.
Chinese manufacturers have been bullish about development, with companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm even putting their vaccine candidates on display at a trade fair in Beijing this month.
Representatives of the firms told AFP that they hope their vaccines will be approved after phase 3 trials as early as year-end.
And on late Monday, the chief biosafety expert at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control told state broadcaster CCTV that a vaccine would be available to the general public "around November or December."
Wu Guizhen did not specify which vaccine she was referring to, but said "based on the phase 3 clinical results, the current progress is very smooth." — AFP
Drugs giant AstraZeneca says a COVID-19 vaccine could still be available by as early as the end of this year, despite a randomized clinical trial in the UK being paused.
"We could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, early next year," the company's chief executive Pascal Soriot says, adding it depended on how fast regulators moved. — AFP
EU reserves 200 million more coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer.
- Latest
- Trending