Carpio joins Del Rosario, Morales in ICC complaint vs China
In this July 12, 2019 photo, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio attend a forum on the third anniversary of the Philippines' arbitral victory in the South China Sea.
Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Carpio joins Del Rosario, Morales in ICC complaint vs China
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio will be joining former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales in their complaint against China before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Del Rosario confirmed this latest development at a virtual forum organized by Stratbase ADR Institute on Wednesday.

The former DFA chief said they will be submitting additional information to the ICC within the week.

In March 2019, Del Rosario and Morales lodged a communication against Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials for Beijing's massive island-building activities in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, however, said in December last year that the tribunal does not have jurisdiction over China's alleged crimes against humanity in the West Philippine Sea.

Del Rosario and Morales then said they will provide new facts and evidence to proceed with the case.

This is a developing story. 
 

ALBERT DEL ROSARIO ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA CONCHITA CARPIO MORALES INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
