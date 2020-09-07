Cops in Jolo shooting hit with administrative complaints

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two months after nine military intelligence officers were gunned down in Jolo, Sulu, the Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has filed administrative complaints against police officers involved in the incident.

Speaking to reporters at his first press conference as the PNP chief, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan disclosed that the IAS also filed cases against the three police commissioned officers who were direct superiors of the nine respondents for gross neglect of duty under the doctrine of command responsibility.

READ: Hontiveros: Suspend entire Jolo police station amid probe into bombings

"We know [and] we feel the uncertainties of the public we are sworn to protect...It’s a challenge I imposed upon me. A compelling inspiration and motivation, for it is during these times, more is expected from us," Cascolan said.

"Because they are under restrictive custody, these personnel are readily available to face investigation by the panel of Summary Hearing Officers who will determine probable cause to take further administrative action against them," he also said.

The three police superiors are:

PLTCOL Michael Bawayan Jr., Provincial Director Sulu PPO

PMAJ Walter Annayo, Chief of Police, Jolo MPS

PCPT Ariel Corcino, Chief, PDEU, Sulu PPO

The nine cops are under restrictive custody in Camp Crame, where Cascolan says they will be "readily available to face investigation by the panel of Summary Hearing Officers who will determine probable cause to take further administrative action against them."

June 29 shooting

Immediately after news of the incident broke, the Philippine National Police was quick to call the incident a "misencounter shooting," which the military rejected. The police force later claimed that one of the murdered soldiers could be linked to illegal drugs.

Almost a month after the incident, the National Bureau of Investigation had already filed murder raps against the nine cops involved in the shooting, although PNP leadership had yet to slap administrative suspensions on them.

"I am giving the Internal Affairs Service the freehand in exercising its mandate to determine the administrative liability of these personnel and to impose the appropriate penalty as prescribed under PNP regulations," Cascolan said.

"Let me assure that these personnel will be afforded due process throughout the course of the entire investigation."