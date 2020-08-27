After accepting Morales' resignation, Duque says Duterte looking for new PhilHealth chief

MANILA, Philippines — After accepting the resignation of PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales, President Rodrigo Duterte is already looking for a new head for the state insurer, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed Thursday.
"Both I and the president accept the decision of [Morales] to leave his post due to his health," Duque said in FIlipino during an event Laguna.
A health certificate submitted by Morales to the Senate revealed that he is receiving treatment for lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes.
He also acknowledged the resignation of PHilHealth Senior Vice President Rodolfo del Rosario Jr.
According to Duque, the president is already looking for someone to replace Morales, citing skills in financing and accounting, and a legal background as possible criteria being considered by Duterte, TV5 reported.
While the president searches for a new PhilHealth chief, Duque said the agency's Officer-in-Charge Arnel de Jesus, who is already working as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will ensure the operations remain uninterrupted.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who heads an inter-agency task force investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement within the agency, also offered his own criteria for any incoming PhilHealth chief.
"Someone who has a steep experience in financial management and deep understanding of the law, and has a good amount of charisma to inspire and rally the good people at PhilHealth to start rebuilding the public’s trust in and respect for their agency," he said.
Morales told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Wednesday that he would be submitting his resignation to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea within the morning.
Later in the day, PhilHealth Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs Rodolfo Del Rosario Jr. confirmed to several news outlets that he tendered his own resignation on Monday.
Del Rosario was among the agency's officials who were put under a six-month suspension with no pay.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
President Rodrigo Duterte has "stated that it would be best for [PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales] and for PhilHealth to give up his post during these critical times for the agency," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.
Guevarra says the president had noted Morales' health.
The secretary adds that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already talked to Morales "and that the latter said he would understand if he had to be replaced."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.
"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.
Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency.
"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.
"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.
Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) claims that the extent of PhilHealth fraud relating to excess pneumonia ppaayments is estimated at P15.4 billion from 2014-2018.
According to Quimbo, PhilHealth claims for pneumonia totaled 757,266 in 2018 alone, which is more than the estimated number of pneumonia patients based on DOH morbidity data.
"On the average, PhilHealth paid P14,445 per claim in 2018, hence, the value of ghost and upcased claims is estimated at P3.6 billion in 2018," the lawmaker says.
PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr., who was previously tagged as among the "mafia" inside the egency, defends himself at the Senate inquiry into alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Limsiaco claims former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Keith started the villification campaign against the agency and himself and that there is no truth to the whistleblower's allegations.
"I respectfully request the Senate to make them (witnesses) accountable for their reckless action and present tangible proof," Limsiaco tells the Senate.
- Latest
- Trending