After accepting Morales' resignation, Duque says Duterte looking for new PhilHealth chief

MANILA, Philippines — After accepting the resignation of PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales, President Rodrigo Duterte is already looking for a new head for the state insurer, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed Thursday.

"Both I and the president accept the decision of [Morales] to leave his post due to his health," Duque said in FIlipino during an event Laguna.

A health certificate submitted by Morales to the Senate revealed that he is receiving treatment for lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes.

He also acknowledged the resignation of PHilHealth Senior Vice President Rodolfo del Rosario Jr.

According to Duque, the president is already looking for someone to replace Morales, citing skills in financing and accounting, and a legal background as possible criteria being considered by Duterte, TV5 reported.

While the president searches for a new PhilHealth chief, Duque said the agency's Officer-in-Charge Arnel de Jesus, who is already working as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will ensure the operations remain uninterrupted.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who heads an inter-agency task force investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement within the agency, also offered his own criteria for any incoming PhilHealth chief.

"Someone who has a steep experience in financial management and deep understanding of the law, and has a good amount of charisma to inspire and rally the good people at PhilHealth to start rebuilding the public’s trust in and respect for their agency," he said.

Morales told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Wednesday that he would be submitting his resignation to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea within the morning.

Later in the day, PhilHealth Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs Rodolfo Del Rosario Jr. confirmed to several news outlets that he tendered his own resignation on Monday.

Del Rosario was among the agency's officials who were put under a six-month suspension with no pay.