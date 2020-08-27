#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Int'l network of rights defenders calls for independent probe into activists' killings
In this photo taken August 18, 2020, Anakpawis holds 'Candle Lighting for Justice' for slain activists Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez.
Anakpawis/Release
Int'l network of rights defenders calls for independent probe into activists' killings
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — An international network of human rights advocates called on the Philippine government to conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into the killings of rights workers in the country.

The International Network for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ESCR-Net) wrote a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte expressing its “profound concern” over the killings of activists Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez. ESCR-Net is a global network of organizations devoted to achieving economic, social, cultural and environmental justice through human rights.

Peasant activist Echanis was brutally killed in his rented Quezon City apartment on August 10. Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun said the elderly peace consultant suffered several punctures and stab wounds before he was deliberately stabbed fatally.

Rights worker Alvarez was gunned down a week later in Bacolod City.

Both Echanis and Alvarez were included in the list of more than 600 people that the government wanted to legally declare as terrorists in 2018. Their names were later removed.

ESCR-Net said these killings appeared to be “part of a wider pattern of attacks” on human rights defenders in the Philippines

“These killings occur in a context of extreme hostility toward human rights defenders expressed through defamation campaigns and harmful rhetoric from the highest levels of government, including the so-called ‘red-tagging’ or being labelled as communists or terrorists,” ESCR-Net said.

“We wish to recall that the government of the Philippines has an obligation to promote, respect, protect and fulfil human rights in accordance with international standards and national laws,” it added.

Aside from calling for a probe into the killings of rights defenders, the international network also asked the government to end “hostile rhetoric” against and red-tagging of activists and stop the criminalization of human rights workers.

It also urged the government to rescind the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to be used as a tool to suppress dissent and target opponent of the administration.

“The newly-enacted Anti-Terror Act raises serious concerns relating to human rights safeguards and grants the government excessive and unchecked powers to crack down on perceived threats based on a vague and nebulous definition of terrorism,” ESCR-Net said.

HUMAN RIGHTS RANDALL ECHANIS ZARA ALVAREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP orders probe of group behind revolutionary government
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa has ordered an investigation of members of a group pushing for the establishment...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines won’t stop patrolling Spratlys – Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Rejecting China’s call to stop “illegal provocations” in the West Philippine Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
After accepting Morales' resignation, Duque says Duterte looking for new PhilHealth chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
According to Duque, the president is already looking for someone to replace Morales, citing skills on financing, accounting,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawyer presses SC to set oral arguments on plea for president's health info
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“Considering the unsettling effects of the President’s remarks in such a crucial time with dispatch on the matter...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Binay to government: Lift deployment ban on healthcare workers
2 hours ago
"Kung hindi kaya ng pamahalaan na mabigyan ng trabaho at sapat na benepisyo ang ating mga healthcare workers, hindi naman...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Immigration bureau reach 78
3 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday that 78 of its employees have contracted the novel coronavirus, as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Morales quits PhilHealth
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales yesterday resigned from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with