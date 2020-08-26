#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Slain rights worker Zara Alvarez laid to rest
Zara Alvarez, 39, worked for human rights group Karapatan and was a advocacy officer for a community-based health program. She was shot dead on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Bacolod City.
Zara Alvarez's Facebook account
Slain rights worker Zara Alvarez laid to rest
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Slain Karapatan paralegal Zara Alvarez was laid to rest on Monday amid growing calls for justice and independent investigation into human rights killings in the country.

Alvarez was gunned down in a private village in Bacolod City on August 17. She was the 13th rights worker of Karapatan and, according to a United Nations expert among the more than 200 human rights defenders killed since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

“Today, we bury and honor Zara, a fierce and determined human rights defender, with strong indignation. As we grieve the loss of one of our colleagues, we do not relent in our calls for justice and an independent and impartial probe on her killing,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

In her short life, Alvarez had led campaigns against human rights violations, served as advocacy officer of a community health program and paralegal of Karapatan.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-Panay Chapter honored Alvarez for helping them in cases of human rights violations in Negros islands that, in 2018 and 2019, saw several killings.

“From Canlaon to Manjuyod, Sta. Catalina, Sagay, Escalante, Kabankalan, and Bacolod—wherever famers, peasant leaders, and rights advocates were imprisoned or killed—Zara was there to help the victims and their families get through the hardships brought by state-sponsored terror,” the lawyers’ group said last week.

Alvarez’s name was reportedly included in the more than 600 people tagged in the Department of Justice’s proscription petition in 2018, hundreds of names from which were later removed. She was also included in the red-tagging posters that circulated in Bacolod City along with other activists and human rights lawyer Benjamin Ramos, who was killed in 2018.

The red-tagging and threats that Alvarez said she was receiving in the days leading to the day of the killing did not deter her from human rights work.

Bulatlat.com reported that on the night of her cold-blooded killing, Alvarez had been preparing for the arraignment of a political prisoner. She had been coordinating with the lawyer and the family of the accused.

Impartial investigation sought

Palabay said that Alvarez suffered years-long harassment from State forces that ranged “from trumped-up charges and imprisonment to death threats and even judicial terror-tagging.”

“There could be no other culprits behind this brutal and cowardly act that the fascist butchers of the State,’ Palabay added.

She reiterated her call for an independent and impartial investigation into the killing of Alvarez’s murder that should cover State forces, “precisely because of the pattern of threats and vilification she and other slain human rights workers had been subjected to from the police and the military.”

READ: DOJ task force set to probe activist Alvarez's killing; initial report expected in a month

Karapatan was among the groups that sought the issuance of a protection writ from  the court but failed. Palabay and other rights leaders instead were dragged back to court over revived perjury charges stemming from a complaint from by National Security Adviser Hermones Esperon Jr. for supposedly lying in their petition for writ of amparo previously filed before the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice’s Administrative Order 35 Task Force, the panel looking into politically-motivated killing, is one of the agencies conducting a probe into the case—but Karapatan had earlier expressed doubts in the panel, noting that it failed to make substantial progress in past investigations.

United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnas Callamard also urged the international community to establish an investigation into the human rights situation in the Philippines and initiate sanctions against government officials who committed abuses.

The Commission on Human Rights said the killing of Alvarez shows the danger of red-tagging as it launched a motu propio (on its own initiative) investigation into the case.

Palabay stressed: “Only through an independent and impartial probe can we bring the perpetrators to justice.” — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS KARAPATAN ZARA ALVAREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doc says Duterte illness nearing stage one cancer
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
More than a week after rumors circulated that he is sick, President Duterte disclosed yesterday that his doctor advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away
6 hours ago
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan passed away Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines offer low fares to boost local travel
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines and AirAsia are offering low fares to various domestic destinations to help boost travel...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief Morales says he will file resignation today
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has announced his intention to resign amid several probes into alleged corruption and management...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Philippines’ COVID-19 caseload climbs past 202,000 with 5,277 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 minutes ago
The Philippines still has the most number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia and has surpassed mainland China’s...
Headlines
fbfb
12 minutes ago
Jolo bombers initially identified as Abu Sayyaf members' widows
By Roel PareÃ±o | 12 minutes ago
"Yes, that is true, the two were the wives of the first Filipino suicide bomber and that of the slain ASG-ISIS conduit. The...
Headlines
fbfb
16 minutes ago
Drilon urges 'top-to-bottom' reorganization of PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 16 minutes ago
Following the resignations of PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs Rodolfo Del Rosario...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
UN expert calls for protection of rights workers in Philippines after killing of Zara Alvarez
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a series of tweets, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard said human rights violations in the...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: Duterte will consider recommendation of martial law in Sulu
2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said: “Let’s just say that the recommendations have been made, and the president...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with