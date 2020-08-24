In press briefing, Roque apologizes to Duterte for 'perpetual isolation' comment

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said he misspoke when he told the public last week that President Rodrigo Duterte was in "perpetual isolation."

During his regular virtual briefing, Roque issued a public apology to the chief executive for what he called his "wrong choice of words" last Monday.

"Bagamat makikita ko po si presidente mamaya, baka wala po akong pagkakataon. I’d like to publicly apologize to the president for past mistakes I had last Monday lalong lalo na po doon sa sinabi kong perpetual isolation," he said.

(Although I will see the president later, I might not have the chance [to say this, so] I'd like to publicly apologize to the president for the past mistakes I had last Monday especially when I said [he was in] perpetual isolation.)

"What I meant was that the Presidential Security Group has been doing a good job at ensuring that there is social distancing between anyone who wants to talk to the President," Roque added.

Roque already made a similar explanation shortly after he made the "perpetual isolation" comment last Monday.

Roque has in the past blamed reporters and the public for allegedly misunderstanding his statements. The presidential spokesperson, after publicly calling out a CNN Philippines reporter for allegedly misquoting him in May, refused to apologize in public for his misdirected rant.

Rumors on Duterte's whereabouts, health

The president's spokesman made the now-retracted comments in response to concerns that the chief executive may have come into contact with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque's previous remarks were also issued a day after he refuted chat group and social media rumors that Duterte had left the country for Singapore, saying "there is no truth that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte left the country this weekend."

Speculations on the president's whereabouts and condition also drove Sen. Bong Go, a long-time aide and close ally to Duterte, to post a "proof of life" photo on Facebook which was followed by a briefing aired last Monday night.

Duterte's health has been the subject of much discussion as he has, on several occasions, appeared unwell to the public.

Lawyer Dino De Leon last week urged the Supreme Court to resolve his appeal on its dismissal of his petition to compel the Office of the President to release medical bulletins of the chief executive.

In his latest pleading, De Leon also cited the recent posts of a medical jet landing in Davao City and making a flight to Singapore, which fueled rumors that it was carrying a high-profile person for treatment.

The Supreme Court in May dismissed the lawyer's original petition but the court notice on the ruling was released on July 8, two months after the justices voted.

De Leon on July 28 urged the SC to reconsider its earlier ruling and, citing the importance of the issue his petition raises, set the case for oral arguments. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag