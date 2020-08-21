#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Echanis sustained multiple wounds before fatal stab in heart â€” forensic pathologist
Randall Echanis' widow, Erlinda, vows to seek justice for her husband. Ka Randy did not die in vain. He died as a well-loved hero and martyr of the peasant and people’s movement. His lifelong struggle for land, justice, and peace is worth emulating.”
Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Handout
Echanis sustained multiple wounds before fatal stab in heart — forensic pathologist
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Elderly peasant activist Randall Echanis suffered several punctures and stab wounds before he was deliberately stabbed fatally, showing implications of torture, a forensic pathologist said.

Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun, in a virtual presser hosted by Anakpawis party-list, could not explicitly say it was torture, explaining that “torture” is not a conclusion or term in her field of study.

“The implication [of torture] seems to be there, that if literally torture means suffering was inflicted, in this sense, physical suffering, it looks like he sustained a lot of injuries first that were not intended to kill him outright,” she said.

An examination of the body showed that Echanis died due to a stab wound to the back that hit his aorta, the main artery connected the heart. "I would say na mukhang totoong binaon and again that would be indicative of deliberateness," Fortun explained.

While this fatal wound “killed him at once, however, he had other injuries which were inflicted while he was still alive,” she noted.

“You see the distribution [of stab wounds] at the back. This is where you can see that there is seemingly a pattern. It implies intent, then he was not immediately killed,” Fortun added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Fortun also said that there was little indication of struggle, as she noted that Echanis was already 71 and not much force was needed to immobilize him.

Echanis and his neighbor, Louie Tagapia, were killed in an apartment in Quezon City, wee hours of Monday night.

Delay, processing of crime scene

Fortun conducted the autopsy on Echanis’ body, brought to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital after a tug-of-war on his remains that lasted for three days.

She said they already had a request on the same day Echanis was killed, but they could only start on the autopsy on Thursday—after police had finally relented and acknowledged that it was really Echanis who was killed.

This "confusion" on the identity of the body — due to the insistence of the police that an ID recovered said it was "Manuel Santiago" who was killed, despite Echanis' widow identifying the body — also caused a delay on the investigation from the Department of Justice.

DOJ's Administrative Order 35 Task Force, the panel investigating cause-oriented killings, proceeded on its probe only on Thursday, when authorities ascertained the identity of the victim.

Fortun expressed frustration and fear that the crime scene was not carefully processed.

“It’s very frustrating. I fear the worst which is the physical evidence on the scene could have been wasted because it was not seen properly, it was not documented,” she added.

The Commission on Human Rights and the DOJ are conducting probes into Echanis’ case.

The murder of Echanis and his neighbor, Louie Tagapia, happened in the wee hours of Monday, in his rented home in Novaliches, Quezon City. The city, like the rest of Metro Manila, is under modified enhanced community quarantine, where quarantine checkpoints and police personnel visibility are standard.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS RANDALL ECHANIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
EDSA toll eyed; PUJ phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Motorists using EDSA may have to pay a fee or toll at certain hours of the day beginning next year, if the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
10-year license only for drivers with spotless record
By Christian Imperio | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office reminded motorists that those who committed even a single traffic violation will not be eligible...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH verifying Ateneo study on 3 million Pinoys with COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health will look into the Ateneo de Manila University study that said nearly three million Filipinos may...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical professionals allowed to go abroad
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The government has relaxed its ban on the overseas deployment of nurses and health workers by allowing those with existing...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA may develop into tropical depression
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area off Aurora will continue to bring rains over most of Luzon, including Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Duque orders review of PhilHealth IRM
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque has ordered a review of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism to check for loopholes and correct...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
COVID-19 releases hit P376 billion — DBM
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The government has released P376.57 billion in funds to key agencies for their coronavirus disease response efforts, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors to allow 24/7 food delivery
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
A majority of Metro Manila mayors have agreed to allow round-the-clock food delivery services of fast-food chains and restaurants...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
PCCI wants private sector to be included in IATF
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The country’s largest business group, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, wants the private sector to be...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Class postponement shows government compassion for students’
August 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go has urged concerned government agencies and school authorities to extend further consideration to students during the pandemic as the current situation is still far from normal.
14 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with