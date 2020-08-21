#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chinese Coast Guard on Scarborough Shoal
Satellite imagery (left) shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel maintaining presence at the mouth of the Scarborough Shoal lagoon in the South China Sea in October 2016.
AMTI/Digital Globe
Philippines protests China's seizing of Filipino fishermen's devices on Scarborough
(Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 8:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines followed up its diplomatic protests against China in April by filing another one on Thursday, this time against the confiscation of materials of Filipino fishermen.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Chinese coast guard seized fish-aggregating devices, locally called payaos, in May off Scarborough Shoal.

An arbitral tribunal under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ruled in 2016 that the reef, also called Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal, as a common fishing ground among nations in the vicinity. It also ruled that China's exclusive claim over the shoal as illegal and without basis.

Besides the protest on the confiscation of fishing devices, the Philippines opposed the Chinese coast guard's attempts to keep Filipino patrols at bay.

"The Philippines also resolutely objected to China’s continuing illicit issuances of radio challenges Philippine aircraft conducting legitimate regular maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea," the DFA wrote in the statement released Thursday night.

In April, two diplomatic protests against China were also filed to question Chinese state forces' threats pointing a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship and their declaration as part of Hainan province waters within Philippine jurisdiction under international law and reefs and banks the Philippines considers as territory.

China's maneuverings are despite President Rodrigo Duterte's repeated assurances to the public that China has agreed to allow Filipino fishermen to operate in Philippines waters China claims as its own.

BAJO DE MASINLOC CHINESE COAST GUARD DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIPLOMATIC PROTEST SCARBOROUGH SHOAL SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10-year license only for drivers with spotless record
By Christian Imperio | 9 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office reminded motorists that those who committed even a single traffic violation will not be eligible...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA may develop into tropical depression
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
The southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area off Aurora will continue to bring rains over most of Luzon, including Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH verifying Ateneo study on 3 million Pinoys with COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health will look into the Ateneo de Manila University study that said nearly three million Filipinos may...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical professionals allowed to go abroad
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
The government has relaxed its ban on the overseas deployment of nurses and health workers by allowing those with existing...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 releases hit P376 billion — DBM
By Mary Grace Padin | 9 hours ago
The government has released P376.57 billion in funds to key agencies for their coronavirus disease response efforts, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
Stalls selling ‘Manila, province of China’ products padlocked
By Rey Galupo | 9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered the closure of four stores in Divisoria that were selling Chinese beauty products...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Bayanihan 2 ratified
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
The Senate ratified last night the bicameral conference report for a P140-billion Bayanihan to Recover as One measure, described...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
EDSA toll eyed; PUJ phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Motorists using EDSA may have to pay a fee or toll at certain hours of the day beginning next year, if the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duque orders review of PhilHealth IRM
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque has ordered a review of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism to check for loopholes and correct...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors to allow 24/7 food delivery
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
A majority of Metro Manila mayors have agreed to allow round-the-clock food delivery services of fast-food chains and restaurants...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with