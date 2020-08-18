#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into corruption in PhilHealth — Day 3
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume its inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The Senate opened another investigation of the alleged massive corruption at the state insurer following the resignation of PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith.

The Senate panel is scheduled to tackle Keith's allegations of "widespread corruption", the alleged failure of PhilHealth to release insurance claims to its accredited hospital and the "incompetenec and inefficiency" of the state insurer amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 2020.

