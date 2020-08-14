School opening moved to October 5 â€” DepEd

#VACCINEWATCHPH
School opening moved to October 5 — DepEd
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
School opening moved to October 5 — DepEd
(Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:10 p.m.) — Opening for the next school year has been moved to October, from August 24, Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced Friday.

Ten days before the set school opening on August 24, Briones said the next school year will start on October 5.

“As per the memorandum from the Office of the President, based on our recommendation, we will defer the opening of classes to October 5,” Briones, as reported by The STAR, said.

"We trust that this is the final adjustment of the school opening. Even with the implementation of [modified enhanced community quarantine], we will use this time to make the necessary adjustments and ensure that all preparations have been made for the successful opening of classes," Briones added. 

This announcement comes after Vice President Leni Robredo, senators, a teachers' group and other stakeholders raised several concerns about the preparedness of the public education system to implement new distance learning protocols. 

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers, which has ardently pushed for the postponement of class resumptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, released an initial statement celebrating the schedule change announced by the government. 

"DepEd's announcement of deferring school opening to October 5 is brought about by the clamor of stakeholders grounded on very valid and sound arguments which the agency can no longer deny," ACT Secretary-General Raymond Basilio said. 

"We have proven today that the people's voices can and will triumph, and we shall continue to push the government to fulfill the requisites for a safe, accessible, and quality education." 

— Kristine Joy Patag and Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo

Philstar
