Philippines sees 4,002 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 147,526

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 147,526 Thursday after 4,002 new infections were added to the country’s caseload.
The regions with the highest number of newly reported cases include Metro Manila with 2,445, Laguna with 319, Cebu with 212, Rizal with 142 and Cavite with 101.
Currently, there are 74,713 active cases or patients who are still infected with COVID-19. It is higher than the total recoveries which increased by 1,403 to 70,387.
Of the active cases, 91.2% were mild, 7.3% were asymptomatic, while 0.6% were severe and 0.9% were critical.
The department also reported 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19. This brought the total number of fatalities to 2,426.
Thursday’s case bulletin was based on the submission of 93 out of the 100 licensed laboratories. Some 225 cases were removed from the total case count.
According to DOH, some 1.747 million people have been tested for coronavirus.
Residents of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna have been under modified enhanced community quarantine since last week to slow the spread of the virus. But Malacañang said the extension of MECQ is “highly unlikely” as the government struggles to provide assistance for the poor.
The country is targeting to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia by October. Phase 3 clinical evaluation, which usually involves thousands of participants, is an essential testing phase before receiving regulatory approval.
Sputnik V may be registered with the Food and Drug Administration in April 2021 if the trials are successful. Experts expressed concern about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 745,000 since the outbreak emerged in China late last year. Over 20.47 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health logs 4,002 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 147,526.
There are 1,403 new recoveries and 23 new deaths,
New Zealand rushed to track the source of a sudden return of the coronavirus Thursday as the number of new cases in its biggest city rose to 17 and officials warned more infections were inevitable.
National health chief Ashley Bloomfield said there were 13 new confirmed infections in Auckland, all linked to four family members found on Tuesday, ending the country's record of 102 days without community transmission.
The surge in new cases raised the prospect that a three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland since midday Wednesday would be extended as teams of health workers hunted for the cluster's origin and ramped up testing in the city. — AFP
New Zealand health officials say a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland had grown, raising the prospect a lockdown imposed on the country's biggest city after the virus returned will be extended.
National health director-general Ashley Bloomfield says a high school student in Auckland had tested positive, taking the number of confirmed infections to five, with another four probable cases.
"This is someone who was a close contact with one of our existing confirmed cases," Bloomfield tells TVNZ. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 743,199 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.
At least 20,382,260 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 12,347,300 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health confirms 4,444 additional cases of the coronavirus disease. The Philippines now has a total of 143,749 COVID-19 infections.
636 more patients have recovered while 93 died from the deadly virus.
- Latest
- Trending