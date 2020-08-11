PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former PhilHealth exec says he resigned out of 'delicadeza'
File photo shows resigned PhilHealth Vice President for Operations Augustus de Villa.
The STAR/File
Former PhilHealth exec says he resigned out of 'delicadeza'
(Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — A resigned top executive of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. on Tuesday said he left the agency out of delicadeza or a sense of propriety.

"I believe that I am not fit to serve an agency of the government that is full of corruption and anomalies," former PhilHealth Vice President for Operations Augustus de Villa told the Senate in Filipino.

"When I joined PhilHealth last year, I promised myself, then, that I and my esteemed senior brother in the [military], now PhilHealth [chief] General [Ricardo] Morales, we would be able to put things right in PhilHealth. But unfortunately, I was wrong," he added.

Morales is a retired Army general while De Villa, also a retired general, is a former head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command.

Former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith last week accused De Villa of tearing out the pages of procurement documents for new information technology systems, which he claims could have cost the government millions.

De Villa on Tuesday defended himself from accusations that he approved the anomalous budget, saying that he told Etrobal Laborte, then the head executive assistant to Morales, that he did not have the authority to sign the document.

De Villa resigned a day after the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission announced that it would be filing cases against 36 officials of the agency.

Meanwhile, Laborte backed out of participating in the August 4 Senate hearing, citing security reasons.

However, he attended Tuesday's hearing by teleconference and bared further allegations of overpriced information technology units.

Keith last week alleged that PhilHealth executives had stolen P15 billion from the agency's funds.

"What we found at PhilHealth is the crime of the year due to the syndication of the distribution of cash advance, the interim reimbursement mechanism, and the repeated overpricing of purchased IT equipment," he told the Senate in Filipino.

On Tuesday, he further alleged that almost P10 million was credited to a PhilHealth regional officer and a subordinate "without any valid reason" through Balanga Rural Bank in Region III. He added that, after some time, Deutsche bank in Region II complained that it had not received a payment from PhilHealth involving the same amount of 9,705, 332. — Bella Perez-Rubio

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Has pandemic response been recalibrated or is MECQ a repeat of the same policies?
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"I think the threat is going down. Yesterday we had 3,000 new cases, down from 6,000 previously. So I think we are ready to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte thanks Russia for offer to supply COVID-19 vaccine
14 hours ago
Duterte said he was very happy that Russia would supply the vaccine "and they are not talking about any payment."
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines in talks with 4 countries for COVID-19 vaccine
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The Philippine government is in talks with pharmaceutical firms from four countries that are leading in the development of...
Headlines
fbfb
Anakpawis: Police took body of slain peace consultant, arrested paralegal
5 hours ago
Police forcibly took the cadaver of the slain peasant activist Randall Echanis from the funeral parlor on Monday night and...
Headlines
fbfb
Extended MECQ? Delicate balancing of health, economy needed
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Extending the strict lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby areas requires a “delicate balancing” of health and the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LRT-1 contractor lays off 100 employees amid MECQ
1 hour ago
As part of a "right-sizing program," the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private contractor operating and maintaining the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC to hold oral arguments for petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court set the petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for oral arguments next month.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Jeepney drivers have not received aid months into quarantine — Piston
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"They should already have a basis to ensure who should be given aid or the social amelioration program, but until now, we...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ taps special task force to look into killing of slain peasant leader Echanis
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The DOJ chief however said that authorities need to determine the identity of the deceased first, following police claims...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Sufficient, immediate' support for health workers urged
4 hours ago
Union presidents of private hospitals in Metro Manila said the recommendations forwarded by medical societies to the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with