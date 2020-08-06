13 seafarers caught in Beirut blast now safe and accounted for — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday confirmed that all 13 Filipino seafarers caught in the deadly explosions in Beirut, Lebanon are now "safe and accounted for."

They were earlier reported missing following the incident but DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola on Thursday said that the Philippine Embassy in Beirut "has ascertained the conditions of all the 13 Filipino seafarers who were injured in the blasts that rocked the city recently."

It added that workers were "cruise members of the significantly damaged cruise ship Orient Queen, which was reported docked in the port of Beirut."

The DFA said eight of the seafarers are currently staying at company accommodations and were visited by Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d'affaires Ajeet Panemanglor early Thursday.

The remaining five "were at the hospital for another medical checkup when Philippine Embassy officials arrived [Wednesday]," the department said, adding that embassy officials are scheduled to meet with them later Thursday, instead.

At least 137 people were killed and atleast 5,000 injured after two explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the DFA confirmed that two of the reported fatalities and eight of those reported injured were Filipinos.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Menez, approximately 33,000 Filipinos are in Lebanon, 75% of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.